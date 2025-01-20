La Consolacion College BiÃ±an marks ruby anniversary with Jubilee marker, pageants

La Consolacion College Biñan marks ruby anniversary with Jubilee marker, pageants

MANILA, Philippines — La Consolacion College (LCC) Biñan is celebrating its 40th anniversary on the fourth week of January by showcasing the school's history, milestones, and plans for the future.

The school's chancellor Henry Alarcon Jr. said, as cited in a statement, that the institution's vision is to set high standards of Augustinian-Marian education different from other Catholic schools.

This is through the provision of "innovative and transformative education that fosters life-long learning: heads-on, hands-on, and hearts-on," adding that they "look to the future with a renewed sense of purpose."

LCC Biñan's president Sr. Ma. Lina Despojo, OSA, meanwhile, pointed out how in the past 40 years, the school has served as a becaon of hope and nurturing ground for development.

"It shines brightly, not just because of what it has achieved but because of the way it has cultivated an environment that allows students to grow spiritually, emotionally, and socially," she added. "It is a place where the core values of compassion, service, integrity, truth, and loyalty are instilled — values that extend far beyond the walls of the classroom and into the very fabric of society."

Celebrations begin on January 21 with a Thanksgiving Mass at the school gymnasium, the unveiling and blessing of the 40th Jubilee marker, a motorcade, and the launch of the school's coffee table book that documents LCC Biñan's legacy.

That afternoon there will be school booths for students and visitors to take part in as well as the Brilyo art exhibit featuring original works of students.

The following day will see a field demonstration of festival dances and the first pageant competition, "Little Mister and Miss LCC Biñan 2025."

The two other pageants — "Mr. and Ms. Teen LCC Biñan 2025" and "Mr. and Ms. LCC Biñan" — will take place on January 23.

Another Thanksgiving Mass will be held on January 24 followed by a program featuring the school's milestones of LCC Biñan and recognizing school heads and their contributions.

Capping off all the events is the Alumni Homecoming on the evening of January 25.

"Way back in 1985, when the school was entrusted to the pioneering sisters to formally open its doors, it was nothing more than farmland. Over the years, it grows and evolves into the esteemed institution it is today," finished Sr. Lina Despojo.

