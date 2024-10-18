Monkey, Horse, Rooster ‘superstars’ of the Year of the Wood Snake

MANILA, Philippines — “Feng Shui Queen” Marites Allen gave her predictions for the Year of the Wood Snake in 2025.

Allen said in a recent press conference that 2025 brings different energies for the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, with some signs having more luck than others.

One important luck factor for these animal signs is their affinity with the ruling animal sign of the year. Monkey is the secret friend of the Snake, while the Rooster and Ox are its known allies. Based on this relationship, these animal signs are expected to have good fortune next year.

“Along with the Horse sign, the Monkey, Horse, and Rooster are the ‘superstars’ of 2025 who will enjoy exceptional fortune and opportunities,” Allen said.

The Ox, however, while being a close ally, may face some challenges in finances and relationships.

People born in Rat and Dragon years are also expected to enjoy favorable conditions next year, although they may not be among the top stars, Allen said. The Rat may enjoy career and networking luck with its charm and resourcefulness. The Dragon may be in for some positive shift after the less-than-ideal situations in the past two years.

For some signs, the Year of the Wood Snake may be marked by challenges. These signs include the Rabbit, Tiger, Sheep, Dog, and Boar. These challenges may present themselves in health, wealth, career and relationships, but with mindful effort and proper feng shui practices, these obstacles can still be transformed into opportunities for personal growth, Allen said.

As the ruling animal of the year, the Snake could experience great luck through partnerships, career growth, and abundant resources. Romantic relationships may be exciting but require patience and understanding.

To provide detailed annual and monthly luck forecasts for each of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, Allen announced that her 2025 Horoscope Books are now available for pre-orders. These books come with feng shui recommendations tailored to each month, allowing readers to maximize their luck and avoid potential setbacks, thus making the most of the Year of the Wood Snake.

