'Dear Evan Hansen' extends Manila run for another week

MANILA, Philippines — GMG Productions announced the upcoming production of award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" will be extended for another week.

"Dear Evan Hansen" was initially set to run from September 4 to 21 later this year, but instead the production will close on September 28, the last Sunday of the month.

The UK touring production of the musical co-produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Ambassador Theatre Group will be the one that performs at the Theater at Solaire.

The titular character in "Dear Evan Hansen" is an anxious high school student longing for a sense of belonging, and he ends up "inventing an important role for himself in a tragedy that he did not earn."

"When events spiral, Evan faces an impossible decision: tell the truth and lose everything or embrace a lie that brings him closer to the life he has always dreamed of," the synopsis goes. "As the story unfolds, Evan navigates the complexities of truth, connection, and self-acceptance in a world that often feels isolating."

The musical features music by EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar) winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson.

The Broadway run of the show won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score for Pasek and Paul, Best Book of a Musical for Levenson, and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt.

It also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, while the West End run won three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

Ticket selling for "Dear Evan Hanse" is already ongoing via TicketWorld.

