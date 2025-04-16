fresh no ads
In photos: Filipino missionary Felipe Sonsong's exhibit in Pampanga | Philstar.com
^

Arts and Culture

In photos: Filipino missionary Felipe Sonsong's exhibit in Pampanga

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 6:39pm
In photos: Filipino missionary Felipe Sonsong's exhibit in Pampanga
Filipino missionary Felipe Sonsong is the subject of an exhibition in Pampanga. 
Philstar.com / Deni Bernardo

PAMPANGA, Philippines — Holy Angel University Center for Kapampangan Studies' exhibition on Felipe Sonsong, a Filipino missionary alongside Saint Pedro Calungsod, who is also being pushed for sainthood.

Sonsong, from Macabebe in Pampanga, is the most written about Filipino before the 19th century and builder of Guam's first Catholic church.

RELATED: In photos: Penitents in Angeles mimic Jesus Christ's walk to Calvary

HOLY WEEK

MARTYRS

MISSIONARY
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with