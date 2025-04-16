In photos: Filipino missionary Felipe Sonsong's exhibit in Pampanga

Filipino missionary Felipe Sonsong is the subject of an exhibition in Pampanga.

PAMPANGA, Philippines — Holy Angel University Center for Kapampangan Studies' exhibition on Felipe Sonsong, a Filipino missionary alongside Saint Pedro Calungsod, who is also being pushed for sainthood.

Sonsong, from Macabebe in Pampanga, is the most written about Filipino before the 19th century and builder of Guam's first Catholic church.

