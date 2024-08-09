Siargao, Capiz jewelry, Ilocos' Inabel to be showcased at Fiesta in America 2024

An enthusiast enjoys surfing in the waters off Siargao Island

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine destinations, such as the island paradise Siargao, as well as Filipino textile and craft, will be showcased at the 27th edition of Fiesta in America (FIA) this month.

The gathering of Filipinos and non-Filipinos alike to celebrate everything about the Philippines will take place for two days, free admission, on August 17 and 18 in the American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"We started in 1996 when it was still the advent of the Internet. We were able to put together a lot of people in one place. The concept is be together and have fun. It just grew organically," said Fernando Mendez, FIA Chief Executive Officer and President, to reporters at FIA's recent press conference in Manila.

Mendez said that there are around 60,000 visitors to the 3-million-square-meter retail complex that features over 450 stores, including a branch of the Philippines' most famous homegrown fast food chain, Jollibee.

"The visitors alone are 60,000 that we're trying to 'Filipinize.' We're converting the venue as the Philippine islands in two days," Mendez said.

There are around 300, 000 Filipinos in the East Coast, where New Jersey is, said Mendez. FIA is trying to get at least 1% of these Filipinos to attend the two-day affair, which is open to the public.

Philippine destinations on the spotlight

FIA will put the spotlight on Philippine destinations.

These are Angeles City in Pampanga, Mati in Davao Oriental, Zamboanga City and the world-famous beach destination, Siargao.

These destinations will be represented by their city governments. Siargao's city government has partnered with the Siargao Bleu Resort and Spa for this year's FIA.

Artisans, Filipino craftsmanship

Ilocos' Inabel and Capiz jewelry will also be featured as part of FIA's efforts to help small Filipino businesses.

Filipino fashion designer Carl Andrada will also be using his creativity and skills to create Philippine-inspired designs.

Main artists that will perform for two days are the Filipino-American "American Idol" contestant Jessica Sanchez, Shane Ericks and "Pinoy Pop Superstar" contestant Bryan Termulo.

RELATED: Restored MMFF winner 'Jose Rizal' to be screened at Fiesta in America 2024