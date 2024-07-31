French Embassy in Manila presents Paris Olympics viewing party

MANILA, Philippines — The Paris Olympics fever is on, with the French Embassy in Manila presenting its own Olympics viewing party for the whole duration of the Games.

The embassy, with the Alliance Française de Manille (AFM), is holding the Cafe Olympique, a streaming experience in Bistro Le Coude Rouge in AFM in Makati from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until August 11.

There are special viewing parties, especially in events that will feature Filipino Olympians.

There will be a special viewing party today at 6 p.m. featuring Filipino boxers Hergie Bacyadan and Carlo Paalam and gymnast Carlos Yulo.

The Jumping Team Final will be shown on August 2 at 5 p.m. The annoucement for other Games will be made through the AFM social media accounts.

A photo contest that features the official mascots of the Olympics will entitle winners with prizes, which include a French training course, a cooking class and membership at AFM, plus a bottle of Champagne for all winners.

RELATED: Paris wants to keep balloon, Olympic landmarks after Games