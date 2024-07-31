^

How much were Celine Dion, Lady Gaga paid? Paris Olympics organizers reveal

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 12:30pm
How much were Celine Dion, Lady Gaga paid? Paris Olympics organizers reveal
American singer Lady Gaga (left) and Canadian singer Celion Dion (right) were among the guests at the opening of Paris Olympics 2024 on July 26, 2024.
Lady Gaga via Instagram, The Olympic Games via X

MANILA, Philippines — Organizers for the 2024 Paris Olympics revealed that performers from the opening ceremony, including Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, did the honorary gig for free.

The opening ceremony last July 26 was full of noteworthy moments, from athletes riding boats down the Seine, to the cauldron lifted up via hot air balloon.

Many were stunned and moved to tears hearing Celine perform Edith Piaf's "Hymne à l'amour" on the Eiffel Tower to cap off the event.

It was the Grammy winner's first live performance in four years since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder.

Celine and Lady Gaga's rumored participation in the Olympics were discussed days before the Games kicked off, with some wondering how much they would be receiving.

One entertainment outlet claimed from a source that Celine received $2 million (P117 million) for her comeback performance as well as covering her transportation and other expenses.

But people behind the Paris Olympics released statements to several other media outlets debunking the claim.

"Contrary to some media reports, the performers at the Paris 2024 Games ceremonies will not receive a fee for their performance," the statement read. "Their decision to perform under these conditions reflects their desire to be part of a historic event for France and for the world of sports."

The organizers did pay for the "technical production" and "performance costs," and Cosmopolitan pointed out performers would receive revenue indirectly because of the performances similar to the NFL Super Bowl Halftime, which also doesn't pay tapped artists.

Celine previously performed "The Power of the Dream" at the opening ceremony of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, now, she has another Olympic memory to remember.

