Gian Magdangal, Lara Maigue beginning 'Greatest Duets' concert series with Broadway hits

MANILA, Philippines — Musical artists and real-life couple Gian Magdangal and Lara Maigue are launching a new concert series under their own production company, beginning with a show dedicated to Broadway duets.

"The Greatest Duets Goes Broadway" will be the couple's first collaborative concert together, having previously done concert sets and performed at events but never a full-length show.

"It was a natural thing that happened," said Maigue at the event's press conference held in Mango Tree in Bonifacio Global City last October 17, to which Magdangal added the concert stemmed from a "core love for Broadway musicals, and maybe the goal of going to Broadway."

The initial plan was to perform the greatest duets of all time, a topic that appeared too broad, however, most of the songs they selected were from Broadway hence the decision to make this inaugural show limited to such duets (save for one track that was taken from a movie).

As such, "The Greatest Duets Goes Broadway" — to be held in Teatrino Promenade on November 10 at 8 p.m., with Ogie Alcasid as a special guest — will serve as "the beginning" of something bigger next year, hopefully "go somewhere else" as Magdangal teased.

Magdangal and Maigue told Philstar.com that they invited Alcasid to be a part of their show during his "Ogieoke: The Concert" last September 29 in Newport Performing Arts Theater where they were also involved.

Maigue hoped Alcasid would be accompanied by his wife Regine Velasquez so they could perform Broadway duets themselves, however, Velasquez is busy preparing for her "Regine Rocks" concert next month, hence Alcasid telling them: "Ako muna."

"We want to show our repertoire and love for Broadway," the couple said, with Magdangal adding: "We wanted to come up with one sound together. Individually we do different things... [we want to make] new music together and for others."

Maigue described her and Magdangal's partnership as a marriage of classical and theater, "Broadway being diverse shows our versatility as singers," and teased that "The Greatest Duets Goes Broadway" would include a Disney medley.

Asked what their dream Broadway roles would be, Maigue said hers were Christine from "Phantom of the Opera," Maria from "West Side Story," and Anna from "The King and I" while Magdangal's were the titular character of "Phantom of the Opera," Chris or John from "Miss Saigon," and if he is capable of the range Jean Valjean from "Les Miserables."

Magdangal and Maigue recently saw "Hamilton" in Manila — and are likely including a duet from there in their setlist — and told Philstar.com they look forward to seeing "Miss Saigon" when it returns to the Philippines next year.

At the press conference, the couple performed "All I Ask of You" from "Phantom of the Opera" and "Come What May" from "Mouline Rouge!," both songs likely to be in the setlist.

The two artists also told Philstar.com that they auditioned for "Here Lies Love" on Broadway, however, they did not push through as the musical opted to go with actors based in the United States.

Magdangal expressed his support for 9 Works Theatrical with its planned restaging of "Rent," having played Roger during the production's 2011 run, and for Full House Theater Company's upcoming musical "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy" based on the songs by Parokya ni Edgar.

The singer performed on various runs of Full House Theater Company's "Ang Huling El Bimbo" inspired by songs of the Eraserheads, however, he opted not to audition for "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy" to give chances to a new batch of performers.

