'I will do my best': Vina Morales on replacing Lea Salonga in 'Here Lies Love'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 3:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Vina Morales is shrugging off any comparison as she gears up for her Broadway debut in "Here Lies Love," replacing theater legend and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga in the role of Aurora Aquino.

Salonga played the role when the musical based on the rise and fall of former First Lady Imelda Marcos debuted on Broadway last month in a guest engagement capacity. Morales will be stepping in after her from September 22 to October 22.

While Morales prepares for her own guest engagement, cast member Reanne Acasio will again be portraying the mother of assassinated senator Beningo "Ninoy" Aquino after doing the role in previews.

Morales had actually auditioned for "Here Lies Love" a decade ago when the musical was staged in London's National Theatre, which is how the Broadway team became aware of possibly tapping her.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Morales acknowledged that there are people pitting her against Salonga and will be comparing their performances, but the actress would much rather focus on improving and challenging her craft.

"I cannot stop them from thinking of that. But, I know in my heart I will give my best. I promise to give my best on portraying the role of Aurora Aquino," said Morales. "And I'm sure si Lea is a perfectionist, she gave her best in every performance na ginawa niya sa 'Here Lies Love.'"

Morales praised Salonga for her past stage performances, which paved the way for many Filipinos to perform on Broadway, West End and other theater productions around the world. She even shared that it was Salonga who informed her that she indeed would be taking over as Aquino, and that the latter also gave her tips.

"She is a grieving mom, mother of Ninoy nung assassination niya. 'Yung pagkagawa ng lyrics ni David Byrne, nandodoon, kumpleto. Nandoon 'yung pain, 'yung brokenness ni Aurora Aquino," added Morales of Aurora's sole musical number "Just Ask The Flowers."

Speaking on CNN's "The Final Word," Morales told broadcast journalist Rico Hizon that one similarity she found in her character, whom she is currently researching before flying to New York, is her inner strength.

"She was a very strong woman [with] a love for family and country, being a strong person and a mom, a strong-willed person," Morales explained.

The singer-actress said that she is willing to extend her debut Broadway role after her scheduled run because it is a "good opportunity." She is, however, considering the scenario since she still has some local projects lined up.

"Here Lies Love" is the first Broadway show with an all-Filipino cast led by Arielle Jacobs, Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora, and mostly Filpino backstage crew members and producers.

RELATED: 'We forgot our history': Jo Koy, Whoopi Goldberg talk about 1986 People Power in 'Here Lies Love'

