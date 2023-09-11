^

Call for auditions for Parokya ni Edgar musical 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 2:16pm
OPM band Parokya ni Edgar
MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming theater musical of Parokya ni Edgar in 2024 will be titled “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy.”

The title is the band’s second album launched in 1997 with hit songs such as "Sayang," "Sampip," "Silvertoes," and "Harana," to name a few. 

The tongue twister of a title, "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical" is set to rock its way to the Newport Performing Arts Theater’s marquee.

Lead rocker Chito Miranda made the announcement on the NWR Musicals social media pages on September 11. The post further revealed that the musical, developed by Newport World Resorts’ production outfit Full House Theater Company, is slated to make its epic debut on the grand stage next year.

Nationwide casting call is now underway for the new musical. Auditions are open for males and females, ages 18 to 50 years old, who can sing and dance. Those interested must submit their resume, including an audition video singing 16 bars of any Parokya ni Edgar track. Submissions are open from September 12 to October 1 and can be emailed to [email protected].

Following the round of online submissions, a three-day in-person audition will take place from October 16 to 18. Aspirants who passed the initial screening will receive an invitation for the final callback auditions on October 24 to 26.

