^

Arts and Culture

Da Vinci AI exhibit extends run until December

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 3:43pm
Da Vinci AI exhibit extends run until December
Inspired by the genius of Italian artist and scientist Leonardo Da Vinci, "Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience" features massive digital paintings that marry art with science and technology.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The "Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience" in Bonifacio Global City is extending its run until December 10.

Inspired by the genius of Italian artist and scientist Leonardo Da Vinci, "Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience" features massive digital paintings that marry art with science and technology.

The hour-long show has been immersing visitors in a breathtaking and multisensorial experience since August in One Bonifacio High Street mall, and it will continue to do so well into the year-end after adding more shows until December.

"Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience" includes a digital collection in a Curator Lounge and two immersive halls, with one aptly sharing the name of the experience itself.

The "Wisdom of Da Vinci" immsersive hall features the timelessness of the "Mona Lisa" down to the details of the artist's manuscripts, accompanied by music curated by world-famous composer Ludovico Einaudi.

Tickets are still priced at P975 for adults and P780 for students, and the experience is open for exclusive group viewings up to 50 to 60 people in a single party. — with reports by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: WATCH: Manila Symphony Orchestra music turned into Artificial Intelligence paintings at 'Da Vinci experience'

vuukle comment

AI

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

DA VINCI

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

LEONARDO DA VINCI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Filipinos love music': 'Hamilton' international cast on how musical still attracts audiences
7 days ago

'Filipinos love music': 'Hamilton' international cast on how musical still attracts audiences

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The Tony- and Olivier-winning sensation "Hamilton" has finally reached the Philippines where it hopes to find an even bigger...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Hamilton' international cast praise Filipino hospitality, politeness
7 days ago

'Hamilton' international cast praise Filipino hospitality, politeness

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The international cast of "Hamilton" have only been in the Philippines for several days but they are already in awe of Filipino...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Designers, artists collaborate for Fashion Month
9 days ago

Designers, artists collaborate for Fashion Month

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
Francis Nacion and Bernadette Delos Santos (better known as Bidibidi), two visual artists of different mediums and favorite...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipino master weavers celebrated at Kadayawan Festival 2023
11 days ago

Filipino master weavers celebrated at Kadayawan Festival 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 11 days ago
Estelita Bantilan (now 82), a B'laan native from Sarangani, and Magdalena Gamayo (now 99), a native from Pinili, Ilocos Norte,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Paranormal Activity' stage adaptation in early development
12 days ago

'Paranormal Activity' stage adaptation in early development

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
The popular horror franchise "Paranormal Activity" is heading to London's West End.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
CCP National Theatre Live debuts plays of Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Ian McKellen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
12 days ago

CCP National Theatre Live debuts plays of Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Ian McKellen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines is partnering with National Theatre Live to screen some of the best of British...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with