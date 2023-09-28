Da Vinci AI exhibit extends run until December

Inspired by the genius of Italian artist and scientist Leonardo Da Vinci, "Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience" features massive digital paintings that marry art with science and technology.

MANILA, Philippines — The "Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience" in Bonifacio Global City is extending its run until December 10.

The hour-long show has been immersing visitors in a breathtaking and multisensorial experience since August in One Bonifacio High Street mall, and it will continue to do so well into the year-end after adding more shows until December.

"Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience" includes a digital collection in a Curator Lounge and two immersive halls, with one aptly sharing the name of the experience itself.

The "Wisdom of Da Vinci" immsersive hall features the timelessness of the "Mona Lisa" down to the details of the artist's manuscripts, accompanied by music curated by world-famous composer Ludovico Einaudi.

Tickets are still priced at P975 for adults and P780 for students, and the experience is open for exclusive group viewings up to 50 to 60 people in a single party. — with reports by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

