Arts and Culture

Aliwan Fiesta returns with regions' bazaar, Reyna ng Aliwan beauty pageant

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 4:29pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) brings back the grandest festival of champions from July 13 to 15 in Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex grounds. 

This year's festivities include the Bente Naman Jam Pasakalye Concert (July 13) with performances from Grace Note, Imago, and the former Mocha Girls, among many others; Reyna ng Aliwan pageant (July 14, 7 p.m.); grand parade and awarding ceremonies (July 15 5 p.m/7 p.m.), as well as the regional bazaar that's open throughout the duration of the three-day affair.

Aliwan Fiesta began in 2003 with the hopes of pushing the growth of regional tourism, especially on the fiscal aspect.

Apart from the festival parade, the Reyna ng Aliwan competition is one of the much-anticipated events in its calendar. Throughout the years, the pageant's winners go on to win accolades on the national and international stage. These include Miss Tourism International 2013 Angeli Dione Gomez, Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2014 Mary Jean Lastimosa, Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2015 Rogelie Catacutan, Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 2nd runner-up Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Chelsea Fernandez, and Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo (who was stripped of her title due to a technicality).

This year's lineup of official delegates are:

  • Erika Maie Sawma, 22 (Maytime Festival - Antipolo)
  • Deniece Allen Ayon, 20 (Panagbenga - Baguio)
  • Doreen Pagcu Ahuja, 17 (Dayang-Dayang - Pasay)
  • Kiara Liane Wellington, 21 (Sinulog - Cebu)
  • Nina Athena Ariza, 22 (Sangyaw - Tacloban City)
  • Mariela Bianca Acob, 22 (Tan-ok ni Ilokano - Ilocos Norte)
  • Melanie Grace Gillamac, 22 (Palawod - Bantayan Island)
  • Mary Ann de la Cruz, 20 (Halamanan - Guiguinto, Bulacan)
  • Yoshabel Lebico, 20 (Mahaguyog - Sto. Tomas, Batangas)
  • Raisa Kabugatan, 19 (Shariff Kabunsuan - Cotabato City)
  • Kisha Honey Panis, 19 (Pintados - Leyte)
  • Ashley Misaki Francisco, 17 (Hamaka - Taytay)
  • Kristine Billy Tabaday, 24 (Ayat - La Union)
  • Natalya Margaret Lindsay, 23 (Tagultol Fishing Festival - Atimonan, Quezon)
  • Shane Pia, 25 (Himaya-an - Himamaylan, Occidental Negros)
  • Pollyanna Martina Manalo, 22 (Anihan sa Ambling - Magdalena, Laguna)
  • Ghenesa Marie Mueller, 24 (Udyakan - Kabankalan, Occidental Negros)
  • Michaela Reen Egay, 17 (Tuna Festival, General Santos City)
  • Patricia Marie Mendiola, 21 (Pasayahan - Lucena City), and
  • Jazminum Marciano, 19 (Kangga Festival - Mogpog, Marinduque).

The winners of all the competitions will be announced on the evening of July 15. For more details, log on to aliwanfiesta.com or check out their social media page on Facebook. 

