Filipino-Brazilian wins Miss Grand Philippines 2023; Herlene Budol is Miss Tourism World Philippines

Miss Grand Philippines 2023 winners and organizers at the coronation night in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Nikki De Moura of Cagayan de Oro City bested 29 other hopefuls to emerge as the first-ever winner of the Miss Grand Philippines as a stand-alone pageant, under the ALV Pageant Circle organization.

The Pinay-Brazilian model was crowned by outgoing queen Roberta Angela Tamondong, national director Arnold L. Vegafria, reigning Miss Grand International Isabella Menin of Brazil, and Miss Grand International (MGI) president and founder Nawat Itsaragrisil.

One of four frontrunners who remained consistently strong throughout the duration of the competition, Nikki also won as Miss Philippine Airlines, Miss Bench, Miss Photogenic, and one of Skin Element's five brand ambassadors earlier in the evening.

Michelle Arceo of Bagumbayan, Quezon City took home the Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2023 title. The opera singer and model also romped off with the Miss Hello Glow, Miss Acqua Boracay, and the Best in Swimsuit awards.

Crowd favorite Herlene Nicole Budol of Angono, Rizal was proclaimed Miss Tourism World Philippines 2023. The heroine of GMA's "Magandang Dilag" series was also named as Miss Bluewater Day Spa, Miss Ever Bilena, Miss Arena Plus, Miss Mermaid Manila Hair, and Best in Runway.

Dark horse Francine Reyes of Tarlac was crowned Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2023. Apart from being hailed as Miss K-Magic, she was also one of three ALV Talent recipients, and one of Skin Element's five ambassadors.

Caloocan City's Shannon Tampon, who was proclaimed as Miss Multimedia, won as Miss Grand Philippines 2023 1st runner-up, while Charie Sergio, who was named Best in Evening Gown, won as Miss Grand Philippines 2023 2nd runner-up.

The other ladies who made it to the Top 10 were:

Dayanara Maurer (Pampanga, Skin Element ambassador),

Rona Lalaine Lopez (Pangasinan),

Aeroz Ganiban (Nueva Ecija),

and Maria Gail Tobes (Northern Samar, Miss Bench Body).

The finalists competed in the speech round after beating other semifinalists in the swimwear and evening gown categories. R&B artist Kris Lawrence sang to the girls while they sashayed down the runway in white bikinis from Bench Body.

The other delegates who made it to the semifinal round were

Faith Heterick (Urdaneta City, Best in National Costume/ ALV Talent awardee/ Skin Element ambassador),

Dianne Pampura (Sultan Kudarat),

Queen Mongcupa (Socorro, Quezon City),

Gabrielle Runnstrom (Occidental Mindoro),

and Arine Ejercito Tan (San Juan City, Ambassador of Goodwill/ Skin Element ambassador/ ALV Talent awardee).

Meanwhile, Laica Eupeña of General Santos City was voted Miss Congeniality by her co-candidates.

All of the winners will each receive corresponding cash prizes, management contract with the ALV Pageant Circle, as well as movie deals with Octo Arts Films and ALV Films.

This year's panel of judges was comprised of Joee Gilas, Christopher Go, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2018 Alyssa Muhlach, actor Enzo Pineda, Rafael Jasper Vicencio, Nancy Go, Dr. Grace Sy, Capt. Stanley Ng, Brian Lim, fashion designer Rian Fernandez, network executive Joey Abacan, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2017 Elizabeth Clenci, reigning Miss Grand International Isabella Menin, and Vivienne Tan as chairman.

Hosted by actor Edgar Allan Guzman, together with co-hosts Maria Gigante and Shyla Rebortera, and anchor Janelle Lewis, the 2023 Miss Grand Philippines coronation rites unfolded at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and was beamed live to a global audience through the ALV TV channel on YouTube.

