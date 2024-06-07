UP soprano to represent Philippines at World Youth Choir 2024 Alumni Session

Pauline Arejola is the sole participant from the Philippines at the World Youth Choir 2024 Alumni Session.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A soprano from the University of the Philippines (UP) is set to represent the Philippines at the World Youth Choir 2024 Alumni Session.

Pauline Arejola is the sole participant from the Philippines who qualified from over 57 applications from 24 countries.

Arejola is part of the chosen 32 singers by the international jury composed by a jury representative from each of the three World Youth Choir patron organizations: Victoria Liedbergius on behalf of the European Choral Association, Burak Onur Erdem on behalf of the International Federation for Choral Music and Sasho Tatarchevski on behalf of Jeunesses Musicales International.

Arejola shared her excitement about this opportunity.

"Finally, after what seemed almost impossible in this lifetime, I am glad to share with you that I will be representing the Philippines in the World Youth Choir Alumni Session 2024," she said.

She expressed her gratitude for the chance to participate after facing setbacks, including the cancelation of the 2020 session due to the pandemic.

The World Youth Choir 2024 Alumni Session is set to take place in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, as part of the inaugural Harbour Voices International Festival of Collective Singing Traditions.

Renowned Swedish conductor Cecilia Rydinger will lead the ensemble with Arejola the only participant from the Philippines.

The program will feature a diverse range of musical works, including classical choral pieces and traditions from Scandinavian and Canadian Indigenous cultures.

Arejola's musical journey is deeply rooted in her education and experiences at the UP College of Music, where she graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Music with a major in Voice in 2018. Under the guidance of esteemed mentors like Prof. Ma. Cecila O. Valeña, she honed her craft and cultivated her passion for music.

Her versatility as a performer spans classical and contemporary operas, as well as musical theater. Beyond her solo endeavors, Pauline has performed with prestigious groups, such as the UP Los Baños Choral Ensemble and Collegium Vocale Manila, with the latter known for recently performing at the 49th International Bamboo Organ Festival.

As she prepares to represent her country on the global stage, she held a special send off-cum-fundraising concert in the Philippines.

Titled "Handog," the concert serves as both a celebration of her musical journey and a thanksgiving.

"This concert is very special to my heart as it represented the culmination of years of my musical journey," Arejola said. "This evening was my 'handog' to everyone who’s been there in that journey!"

The concert featured performances by Arejola herself, accompanied by pianist Darren Vega, and special appearances by Canticum Amoris Music Ministry, DSSTCJ Children's Choir, Mikee Baskiñas and UPLB Choral Ensemble. The event took place last May 18 in the Diocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus in UP Los Baños, Laguna.

