Big Bad Wolf 2023: 6 things to expect

Big Bad Wolf returns after three years in the Philippines. It is slated to happen from June 23 to July 3 at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Bookworms and bibliophiles are about to have more than a week of going around the PICC Forum tent scouring its halls for their favorite authors to add to their collection from June 23 to July 1, when Big Bad Wolf (BBW) returns to the country physically after three years.

Two million books largely comprised of three major categories: fiction, non-fiction and children's books, are up for grabs at the book sale.

Here are the six things that fair attendees can expect at Big Bad Wolf 2023:

1. Expansive space for more books

Fairgoers are not only buying their favorite books but also touching base with history.

It's history in the making, too, with the fair going back after the pandemic and with it being held for the first time in one of the Philippines' most iconic edifices.

Designed by National Artist for Architecture Leandro Locsin, the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) has been a venue for many large gatherings, notably for graduations.

This time, out of its 70,000-square-meter area, 4,800-square-meters will be the venue for Big Bad Wolf in PICC Forum Tent.

Fairgoers can also look forward to viewing some of the 20 sculptures displayed around the convention's facilities.

2. Universal price tag system

Big Bad Wolf founder Jacqueline Ng always emphasized the accessibility of their books through their affordable pricing. Throughout the years since holding its first edition in 2009 and bringing BBW to the Philippines for the first time in 2018, Ng and her husband and co-founder Andrew Yap reiterated their vision of changing the world one book at a time.

With this mission, the books have been more affordable for many who have visited the fair.

This year, BBW is introducing a universal price tag system, where a letter in the alphabet corresponds to a price or price range. Books can sell for as low as P20 to as much as P4,000.

3. More retail-like experience

Ng said this year's BBW will be more like a retail-experience.

"When you come to Big Bad Wolf, you realize that our merchandising is different. It feels a little bit more retail. Better experience, better display. Books are presented better with improved signages," she said.

She also added that sections are color-coded.

4. Newer selection

In a twist of fate, Ng said they had to source new books when they were met with tragedy back in 2021.

"There was a huge disaster back home. Big Bad Wolf suffered a flood in December 2021. I was trapped in the warehouse for three days. Water didn't subside for three days. We lost three million books. Everything on the ground floor is submerged. Water outside was six feet high, while water inside the warehouse was four feet high. Everything gone," Ng recalled.

A tropical depression made landfall on December 16, 2021 on the east coast of Malaysia that brought torrential rains for three days. According to an article on Malaysian news agency Bernama, it affected eight states and left at least 54 dead and two missing.

"Those that were in the ground floor, which means that we had to buy a lot more new books. So it's good news I guess, not bad news for our fans. We would like to showcase the new books we have sourced since then," Ng said.

5. Shorter time due to pandemic

Understandably, there is still COVID-19 lurking despite the pandemic status being lifted by the World Health Organization.

Ng and her Philippine partner, Carolyn Chuaying, stressed the need to take into consideration the effects of the pandemic in the changes in the fair's operating hours.

Previous editions of BBW had the fair open for 24 hours at the previous location at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

"The sale end at 1 a.m. and all these changes are due to the pandemic. Every country that we go, we are taking smaller steps," Ng said.

6. New collaborations that come with perks

For the return of BBW, Ng said they have collaborated with Ramon and Carol Chuaying for their Philippine partnership. Ramon is currently the executive vice president at Universal Records Inc.

BBW 2023 also partnered with Metrobank, making its cardholders having advantages at the fair.

These include:

0% installment – For a minimum purchase of P3,000, Metrobank credit cardholders can avail of 0% installment for three months.

Metrobank Exclusive Payment Lanes – Metrobank cardholders will enjoy dedicated lanes during the sale

Up to 10% cashback – Purchases of P5,000 with Metrobank credit cards can score up to 10% cashback. .

Metrobank VIP Lounge – Qualified World, Platinum Mastercard and Travel PlatinumVisa cardholders will have exclusive access to a special lounge where they can sit and spend time reading their latest book haul

The Big Bad Wolf is back after 3 years!



Big Bad Wolf is happening from June 23 to July 3 at its new location at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City.



| via https://t.co/3UWeeHifP5 / Kathleen Llemit pic.twitter.com/bfNMF5sbB0 — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) June 7, 2023

RELATED: Big Bad Wolf returning to Manila onsite this 2023 with books up to 95% off