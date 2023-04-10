The brilliant colors of Jingjing Romero's paintings

MANILA, Philippines — Back in 2017, when her world was black, white and gray as a result of undergoing chemotherapy for her breast cancer after surgery, public relations practitioner Jingjing Villanueva Romero "discovered" color when she started painting.

Exposed to culture and the arts as introduced to her by her Humanities class back in college, Jingjing never thought she could paint. Nor was she interested to do so, being contented with visiting art museums during her trips abroad and appreciating beautiful works of art just by staring at them and savoring each painting that uplifted her soul.

In 2017, however, she needed a productive distraction from the pain that she felt every time she went for chemotherapy or radiation treatment. So, on March 23 of that year, she nervously picked up a brush and started to put on canvas what she thought was easy but turned out to be difficult for a first attempt at painting — her favorite breakfast in her only daughter’s home in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It took her three days to put this image on canvas.

She never took lessons to be able to paint.

'France: Monet's Sanctuary in Giveray' shows Claude Monet's garden surrounded by flora in varying hues

“I was blessed to have a niece, a UP Fine Arts graduate, as mentor. Erica Abriol-Santos, an art tutor for kids, is the daughter of my only sister Binky. So, in between her tutoring classes, she came to my place twice or thrice a week, to patiently guide me on how to mix paints, what brushes to use, and share the value of perspectives and patience,” Jingjing shared.

She added: “She knew when I was not in the mood, and no excuses needed. She just asked me each time if I were happy with the outcome of my painting. When I said no, she queried why, and I was forced to closely examine what I did. Then she would continue to probe what I thought was wrong with the artwork. Once I had fully grasped exactly what I should have done, she would ask me if I wanted to do it again. Either I painted over the ugly portion and start again, or further refine or make bold strokes, depending on what subject I had in mind.”

'Japan: In Harmony' brings to life fascinating kois

Erica introduced Jingjing to acrylic and watercolor, but it was acrylic on canvas that she felt most comfortable with, so that’s what she chose as her medium.

“To this day, I am not familiar with the different artforms and styles. I just describe my style as eclectic. I just draw on canvas happy memories of moments and places in my life. All my paintings are all about my travels,” said Jingjing, who has been cancer-free since she finished all her treatments in 2017, and whose paintings are always full of vibrant, happy colors.

She paints anything that lifts the spirits — bright and colorful blooms, breath-taking views, landscapes, food — and finds happiness doing so.

'Japan: Warm Autumn Glow' is a breath-taking interpretation of the vibrant colors of autumn

'Malaysia: Healthy Breakfast' was the artist's very first attempt at painting