^

Arts and Culture

Art in the Park returning to Jaime Velasquez Park in-person for first time in four years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 18, 2023 | 1:33pm
Art in the Park returning to Jaime Velasquez Park in-person for first time in four years
A pre-pandemic edition of Art in the Park
Art in the Park / released

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time since 2019, Art in the Park will be staged live once again at Makati City's Jaime Velasquez Park, with 60 exhibitors participating in the art fair's 17th edition.

Exhibitors range from major art galleries and collectives, independent art spaces, and student groups, with several artists handpicked for special exhibits.

Participating exhibitors include Art Underground, Avellana Art Gallery, the Boston Art Gallery, the De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde,Galerie Stephanie, KOMIKET, Orange Project, Space Encounters Gallery, Tin-aw Art Projects, Vinyl on Vinyl, and White Walls Gallery, just to name a few.

The tapped artists for special exhibits this year are Filipino social realist painter Manny Garibay, interdisciplinary contemporary artist Bjorn Calleja, and mosaic artist Kabunyan de Guia.

RELATED: WATCH: Art Fair Philippines returns home for 2023 edition

Garibay will be debuting a series of head studies painted on dibord aluminum, showcasing his mastery with oil.

Calleja's "Dirty Hands" will consist of charcoal and graphite portraits and ceramic sculptures which explore the relationship between figuration and abstraction; lamp prototyped by the artist will also be on display.

Meanwhile, De Guia's installation "Kidlat Ngayon!!!! Isang taon na paglalakbay as soul" is a tribute to his brother Kidlat, a photographer who passed away last year, with an apt lightning bolt-inspired shrine where candkes can be lit to honor Kidlat's memory.

As a fundraiser the art fair will benefit the Museum Foundation of the Philippines in support of its projects and programs for the National Museum of the Philippines, having allocated over P25 million since the inaugural Art in the Park in 2006.

Art in the Park 2023 will be on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., free of charge.

RELATED: You can now visit ‘Culture Contact’ exhibit in San Agustin Museum

ART IN THE PARK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Art in the Park returning to Jaime Velasquez Park in-person for first time in four years
1 hour ago

Art in the Park returning to Jaime Velasquez Park in-person for first time in four years

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
For the first time since 2019, Art in the Park will be staged live once again at Makati City's Jaime Velasquez Park,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
CCP raising more funds for rehabilitation of main building
2 hours ago

CCP raising more funds for rehabilitation of main building

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines has launched further fundraising efforts to assist in the rehabilitation of the Tanghalang...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Kristo' in Pampanga to retire from crucifixions after 30 years
20 hours ago

'Kristo' in Pampanga to retire from crucifixions after 30 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The 62-year-old has been reenacting the Passion of Christ every Good Friday since 1986 as part of a "vow sacrifice" —...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Women&rsquo;s Month: Filipinas share inspiring stories of survival in male-dominated media world
Exclusive
Women’s Month: Filipinas share inspiring stories of survival in male-dominated media world
3 days ago
Arts and Culture
fb tw
Women's Month: 12 inspiring quotes from Cate Blanchett, Malala Yousafzai, powerful women
4 days ago

Women's Month: 12 inspiring quotes from Cate Blanchett, Malala Yousafzai, powerful women

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
The world has produced a lot of powerful women in our lifetime.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings
10 days ago

Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Actor Johnny Depp is selling more silk-screen prints of celebrities he painted himself, many of which have individually sold...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with