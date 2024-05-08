Group hosts Indie film screenings with sign language interpreters

MANILA, Philippines — Movie advocacy group EdukSine launched an inclusivity project where Filipino Sign Language (FSL) was integrated into local independent film screenings.

The "Inclusive EdukSine: Indie Films with Filipino Sign Language" project held over two weekends last April at the UPFI Film Center was a first-of-its-kind initiative that set a new standard for inclusivity and accessibility in Philippine cinema.

Leading the FSL interpretation for the three films — "Ang Guro Kong 'Di Marunong Magbasa," "Tanabata's Wife," and "The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle" — were Bayani Generoso, Jr., Disney Aguila, and Archie Drilon.

Generoso went viral last January when he interpreted during Coldplay's concerts at the Philippine Arena, while Aguila is a TransDeaf advocate who starred in the Janine Gutierrez and JC De Vera film "Bakit 'Di Mo Sabihin?" which heavily featured FSL.

Perry Escaño's "Ang Guro Kong 'Di Marunong Magbasa" discusses how the cycle of anger and vengeance continues when education is ignored and neglected.

"Tanabata's Wife" by the trio of Lito Casaje, Charlson Ong, and Choy Pangilinan is a tale of love and cultural fusion between a Bontoc woman and a Japanese farmer living in Benguet.

Finally, Carlo James Buan's "The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle" sees a loving sister pursuing her dream of becoming a content creator.

