Remembering Dr. Jose Rizal: 'Noli Me Tangere,' 'El Filibusterismo' as audio books

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 12:43pm
Dr. Jose Rizal's two books, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo," are now audiobooks featuring the narration by actor Richard E. Grant.
Audible, AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff

MANILA, Philippines  — As the Filipino nation celebrates Dr. Jose Rizal's heroism today, we look back at his life and works. 

Here are some ways to know more about the national hero who played a pivotal role in our country's fight for freedom in the late 19th century. 

Rizal's progeny lives on

He might not be living among us today, but his legacy lives on with his notable works. 

The Ayala Foundation, in cooperation with the Department of Education and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, on Thursday held a digicon titled "Rizal Revealed: Muling Kilalanin ang Magiting na Bayani." 

The almost-two-hour online conference featured historians and experts on the subject of Rizal. 

Many listeners will know more about Rizal's life beyond the impeccable words he wrote. 

Tiktok's history geek Mighty Magulang or Mona Magno-Veluz shared a brief history of the lives of Rizal's 11 siblings. 

Some of his siblings' great-grandchildren by blood or through marriage include public figures such as acclaimed writer Carmen Guerrero and Carmen's daughter beauty queen Gemma Cruz, who was the first Filipina to win the Miss International title in 1964, and Ted Herbosa, former undersecretary of the Department of Health under the administration of the late President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III. 

"Over the past year, I've discovered young people discovering history and their family's history thanks to content of mine and increasing availability of digital, historical primary records and digitized secondary references, books and periodicals," said Magno-Veluz. 

She also shared that past Philippine presidents, Jose P. Laurel and Sergio Osmeña, were connected to Rizal through marriage.

The digicon also featured the writers of the hit historical portal fantasy TV show "Maria Clara at Ibarra," a reimagining of Dr. Rizal's notable works, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."  

WATCH: Mighty Magulang and 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' writer discuss the life and works of Dr. Jose Rizal 

'Noli,' 'El Fili' on Audible

Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant did the English narration of Dr. Jose Rizal's books, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo," published as unabridged audiobooks.  

Now available on Audible and based on the translation by notable diplomat and novelist Leon Ma. Guerrero III, the books are two of the most notable works by the Philippine national hero. Guerrero also wrote “The First Filipino: A Biography of Jose Rizal.”

Grant also narrated the audiobooks of authors Aesop, Agatha Christie, Ken Follett and George Orwell. 

