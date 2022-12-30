Filipinos urged to emulate Rizalâ€™s excellence, perseverance

^

Filipinos urged to emulate Rizal’s excellence, perseverance

Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 11:10am
Filipinos urged to emulate Rizal's excellence, perseverance
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. leads the country's commemoration of the 126th anniversary of the martyrdom of Philippine National Hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal at the Rizal Park in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday urged Filipinos embody the excellence, patriotism and perseverance of Dr. Jose Rizal as the nation commemorates the 126th anniversary of the hero’s death. 

"May Rizal’s determination to achieve real change empower the Filipinos of today to become vigilant of the social ills that may threaten our liberty," Marcos said in a message. 

"May he continue to become a role model to all of us who aspire to impart our knowledge and dedicate our abilities to the betterment of society," he added. 

The chief executive also called on the public to "reflect on the kind of life that we want to live." 

Rizal was executed by firing squad for the crime of rebellion against the Spanish colonial government on December 30, 1896. His death sparked the Philippine Revolution against centuries of Spanish rule.

"After all, true heroism does not only mean offering your life for your country, but also fighting your own silent battles and working within your capacities to bring about a better future we wish to see for the present and succeeding generations," Marcos said. 

He led the commemoration of the hero’s death in Luneta this morning. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

