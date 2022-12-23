'Ed Sheeran' arrives in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is the newest personality to be turned into a wax figure at the Hong Kong cluster of Madame Tussauds.

Sheeran's figure is near-exact replica of the award-winning musician, down to his ginger hair, casual clothing, and guitar hand.

His hoodie bears the artwork design of his 2021 album "=," and behind the figure is a backdrop lit by stage lights and makeshift fireworks.

The "Perfect" singer's wax figure will be placed in the "Music Icon" zone of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong were figures of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jay Zhou, and Lay Zhang can be found.

"We have also placed musical instruments on site, especially the electric keyboard," said Madame Tussauds Hong Kong General Manager Eric Mak. "So, everyone can enjoy a musical journey with Sheeran this holiday season and take stunning photos."

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is also where figures of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach can be found; the figure of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is in Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The arrival of Sheeran's wax figure comes just after the singer himself announced last November that he would be taking a little break before coming back in 2023 with a new album.

At that time, his song "Shivers" became his 11th song to have a billion streams on Spotify, and he was spotted filming a music video in Lowestoft in England's Suffolk area where Sheeran currently resides with his wife and two kids.

