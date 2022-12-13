Filipino spoken word artist Mark Ghosn finalist at World Monologue Games

Mark Ghosn won 2nd place in the Sprint Category of the Global Finals of World Monologue Games.

MANILA, Philippines — "Ampalaya Monologues" creator and founder and seasoned theater actor Mark Ghosn is the lone Philippine global finalist at the recently concluded World Monologue Games.

Livestreamed last November 19, Ghosn showcased his acting skill set at the Global Finals of the Sprint Category where he competed with participants from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Uganda and the United Kingdom. He placed second during the regionals of the Sprint Category.

“Competing on the world stage is a dream come true and it was exciting to share my talent and represent the Philippines,” said Ghosn.

He performed a Filipino monologue written by noted playwright and author Rody Vera.

The World Monologue Games is the largest acting showcase in the world which features performers from over 100 countries. This year's competition started in July and ended in November.

“It was very challenging, I had to think of different ways to deliver the same monologue without losing the things that the judges liked from the previous performance,” Ghosn said. “I also wanted to show my range while still making sensible acting choices.”

Apart from "Ampalaya Monologues," Ghosn is also known for performing the spoken word poetry in GMA's election theme song "Panata sa Bayan."

He also hosts a digital talk show with Oomph, Viva’s Podcast Network.

