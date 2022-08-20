John Lloyd Cruz rumored girlfriend, 'Crazy Rich Asians' clutch among MaArte fair's highlights
MANILA, Philippines — Days before -Ber months come, Christmas decors are already "a-twinkling" at the ongoing MaArte fundraising bazaar that runs until tomorrow in the Peninsula Manila.
The fair, founded in February 2009 for the benefit of Museum Foundation of the Philippines, is back with plenty of suprises and unique finds for anything Filipino — from artisanal treats to new collections by up-and-coming and veteran designers — what a perfect way to cap off Buwan ng Wika and History Month.
Occupying the fifth to seventh floors of the posh hotel, the fair ingeniously converted hotel rooms into showrooms. The following can be expected apart from free talks, coffee and wine:
Don't miss Filipino designer Jude Macasinag's Manifesto showroom, recently presented for his bachelor graduation collection at the Institut Francais de la Mode in Paris.
