^

Arts and Culture

John Lloyd Cruz rumored girlfriend, 'Crazy Rich Asians' clutch among MaArte fair's highlights

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 20, 2022 | 11:06am
John Lloyd Cruz rumored girlfriend, 'Crazy Rich Asians' clutch among MaArte fair's highlights
Spotted from the MaArte fair at the Pen: Limited-edition prints by artist Isabel Santios, rumored to be actor John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend (top) and Siren clutches by Filipino designer Neil Felipp, as seen on hit Hollywood film "Crazy Rich Asians."
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Days before -Ber months come, Christmas decors are already "a-twinkling" at the ongoing MaArte fundraising bazaar that runs until tomorrow in the Peninsula Manila.

The fair, founded in February 2009 for the benefit of Museum Foundation of the Philippines, is back with plenty of suprises and unique finds for anything Filipino — from artisanal treats to new collections by up-and-coming and veteran designers — what a perfect way to cap off Buwan ng Wika and History Month.

Occupying the fifth to seventh floors of the posh hotel, the fair ingeniously converted hotel rooms into showrooms. The following can be expected apart from free talks, coffee and wine:

Filipino watch brand Raja (left) comes in luxury materials like gold and is sold partly for the benefit of Philippine eagles. Meanwhile, Lakat or locally produced pineapple fabric is liberally converted into clothes, shoes and other wares by Creative Definitions + Lakat Sustainables.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Meet and greet emerging young Filipino designers and their inspiring collections.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Related: Filipino designer shares how his creations made it to 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Don't miss Filipino designer Jude Macasinag's Manifesto showroom, recently presented for his bachelor graduation collection at the Institut Francais de la Mode in Paris.

WATCH: Jude Macasinag's showroom reminiscent of '80s Manila party

@philstarshowbiz Don't miss Paris-schooled #Pinoy designer Jude Macasinag's party-themed room at the ongoing Maarte Fair at the Pen! ???? #foryou #foryourpage #fyp ? original sound - Philstar.com Life & Ent
Dress up your modern Filipino home with sustainably designed pieces such as Buri 'Palda' and capiz lampshades from Aserco (left), stool inspired by Filipino jars and porcelain by celebrity interior designer Ito Kish (right) and Sagada pottery.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
From the Inabel of the North to the Gadang of the South, the fair is a treasure trove of Filipino indigenous fabrics, materials, weaves and patterns.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

WATCH: MaArte fair champions sustainable living in fashion and home

 

@philstarshowbiz So many unique designs from up and coming designers at the #maarte #maarteatthepen #maartefair ???? #fyp #foryourpage #buwanngwika ? Manila Girl - Put3ska
Shop for unique Christmas decors made of indigenous and sustainable Filipino materials.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: History Month: Philippine arts, fashion in spotlight at MaArte fair's physical return

BAZAAR FOUNDATION

BUWAN NG WIKA

HISTORY MONTH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
John Lloyd Cruz rumored girlfriend, 'Crazy Rich Asians' clutch among MaArte fair's highlights
47 minutes ago

John Lloyd Cruz rumored girlfriend, 'Crazy Rich Asians' clutch among MaArte fair's highlights

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 47 minutes ago
The following can be expected apart from free talks, coffee and wine:
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Artiquities': Filipino art gallery focuses on sustainable art to reduce waste
2 days ago

'Artiquities': Filipino art gallery focuses on sustainable art to reduce waste

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Jas Ancheta Interiors is entering its sixth year as an interior design firm by embracing a new philosophy around the use of...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Heart Evangelista's P200k toy collectibles almost sold-out even before release
3 days ago

Heart Evangelista's P200k toy collectibles almost sold-out even before release

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Actress Heart Evangelista's hand-painted toy collectibles are reportedly almost sold-out days before their scheduled release...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Attack on Salman Rushdie sparks surge in interest in author's works
4 days ago

Attack on Salman Rushdie sparks surge in interest in author's works

4 days ago
The stunning knife attack on author Salman Rushdie has fanned interest in his works --...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
TV series featuring Ifugao culture survives pandemic
4 days ago

TV series featuring Ifugao culture survives pandemic

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
In celebration of its 35th year as the grant-giving agency of the government, the National Commission for Culture and the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Artist Janos Delacruz explores love at the time of COVID-19 pandemic
4 days ago

Artist Janos Delacruz explores love at the time of COVID-19 pandemic

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Art Lounge Manila features "Pag-ibig at Lumbay" by Janos Delacruz happening until tomorrow at the Podium in Ortigas Cent...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with