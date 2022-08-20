John Lloyd Cruz rumored girlfriend, 'Crazy Rich Asians' clutch among MaArte fair's highlights

Spotted from the MaArte fair at the Pen: Limited-edition prints by artist Isabel Santios, rumored to be actor John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend (top) and Siren clutches by Filipino designer Neil Felipp, as seen on hit Hollywood film "Crazy Rich Asians."

MANILA, Philippines — Days before -Ber months come, Christmas decors are already "a-twinkling" at the ongoing MaArte fundraising bazaar that runs until tomorrow in the Peninsula Manila.

The fair, founded in February 2009 for the benefit of Museum Foundation of the Philippines, is back with plenty of suprises and unique finds for anything Filipino — from artisanal treats to new collections by up-and-coming and veteran designers — what a perfect way to cap off Buwan ng Wika and History Month.

Occupying the fifth to seventh floors of the posh hotel, the fair ingeniously converted hotel rooms into showrooms. The following can be expected apart from free talks, coffee and wine:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Filipino watch brand Raja (left) comes in luxury materials like gold and is sold partly for the benefit of Philippine eagles. Meanwhile, Lakat or locally produced pineapple fabric is liberally converted into clothes, shoes and other wares by Creative Definitions + Lakat Sustainables.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Meet and greet emerging young Filipino designers and their inspiring collections.

Don't miss Filipino designer Jude Macasinag's Manifesto showroom, recently presented for his bachelor graduation collection at the Institut Francais de la Mode in Paris.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dress up your modern Filipino home with sustainably designed pieces such as Buri 'Palda' and capiz lampshades from Aserco (left), stool inspired by Filipino jars and porcelain by celebrity interior designer Ito Kish (right) and Sagada pottery.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From the Inabel of the North to the Gadang of the South, the fair is a treasure trove of Filipino indigenous fabrics, materials, weaves and patterns.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Shop for unique Christmas decors made of indigenous and sustainable Filipino materials.

