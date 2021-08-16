Dance Theatre Arts ballerinas enter Youth America Grand Prix finals

MANILA, Philippines — Who knew online classes could turn little girls into world-class ballerinas?

Chloe Chen, Bianca Denise Magbatoc and Tiffany Ong from the Dance Theatre Arts (DTA) emerged as finalists in the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP), dubbed “Olympics of ballet,” last July 18.

Tiffany Ong won in the Pre-Competitive Classical Top 12 and the duo of Bianca and Tiffany rose to Ensemble Top 12 of their “Happy Together” virtual performances, thanks to their determined spirits and training under the wings of DTA founder and ballet guru Pamela Ortiz-Bondoc.

This recognition proves that not even the lockdown can get in the way of their dreams. Since the pandemic started, DTA pivoted from in-person to virtual classes. This new setup kept the kids dancing, but not without its challenges.

From face-to-face to distance learning, living rooms to makeshift studios—major adjustments had to be made. Despite losing a center table or a sofa, Teacher Pam happily shared, “Everyone was so willing to give those up for the love of continuing the learning.”

True enough, students, coaches and parents were flexible enough to take on this new reality together. Parents are now more involved, while the students are putting in extra focus as they perform on their own.

This discipline and confidence allowed the likes of Chloe, Tiffany and Bianca to shine at global competitions, bagging awards and scholarships to prestigious dance schools.

