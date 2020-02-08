LIST: Schedule of Art Fair Philippines 2020 activities

MANILA, Philippines — Art Fair Philippines 2020 is just a fortnight away from its opening, introducing new segments this year that will expand its program of promoting Philippine visual art to Filipino audiences.

The fair’s eighth run will be held on February 21 to 23 at The Link carpark in Makati City.

Tickets will be sold on the ground at the reception area of the fair and in advance through the official Art Fair Philippines website.

Discounted concession tickets are also available for purchase to students, PWDs and senior citizens with valid IDs and specifically for Makati students with valid IDs.

A fair amount of activities are in store for fairgoers and art enthusiasts, including new features like the ArtFairPH/Open Studios, ArtFairPH/Film section and ArtFairPH/Incubators.

If you haven’t decided whether to attend, here’s a preview of just some of the exclusive events and rare learning opportunities to come.

February 21, Friday

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Talks: Future of Film (Talks Tent, Roofdeck)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Open Studios: Portraits in the Field – Day 1 (Open Studio B, Roofdeck)

3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Talks: Ambassador Giorgio Guglielmino on Contemporary Art (Talks Tent, Roofdeck)

3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Open Studios: A Watercolor Journey with Claude Tayag (Open Studio A, Roofdeck)

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Talks: The Art of Photography in Southeast Asia (Talks Tent, Roofdeck)

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Open Studios: Working Wood with Benji Reyes Open Studio B, Roofdeck)

February 22, Saturday

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Open Studios: Exploring Printmaking with the Association of Pinoyprintmakers (Open Studio A, Roofdeck)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Talks: Onib Olmedo: Portrait of the Everyman (Talks Tent, Roofdeck)

2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Open Studios: Sculptural Planter – Making Pottery Workshop with Rita Gudiño of Tahanan Pottery (Open Studio B, Roofdeck)

3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Talks: Documentary Photography: Beyond Boundaries (Talks Tent, Roofdeck)

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Open Studios: Emotion of Light (Talks Tent, Roofdeck)

February 23, Sunday

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Talks: Sol LeWitt: The Idea Becomes a Machine that Makes the Art (Talks Tent, Roofdeck)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Open Studios: Alternative Photography: Make Your Own Wet and Dry Cyanotypes (Open Studio A, Roofdeck)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Open Studios: 21st Century Automata Walk Through with Morisato 54 (Open Studio B, Roofdeck)

3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Talks: Being Visayan Artists (Talks Tent, Roofdeck)

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Talks: Offshoot Panel Discussion on Ethics in Photography (Talks Tent, Roofdeck)

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — ArtFairPH/Open Studios: Portraits in the Field – Day 2 (Open Studio B, Roofdeck)

For more information on respective fees for each workshop and/or demonstration in the ArtFairPH/Open Studios section, you may visit the relevant page on the Art Fair Philippines website here.