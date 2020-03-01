ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
PeopleAsia director Sara Soliven de Guzman, editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez, publisher (on leave) and Philippine Ambassador to the US Babe Romualdez, MVP Group head Manuel V. Pangilinan and STAR president and CEO Miguel Belmonte (extreme left, second and eighth from left, 9th from right and extreme right) with ‘People of the Year’ awardees (from third from left) Sen. Sonny Angara, Kathryn Bernardo, Michael Cinco, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, AirAsia’s Sheila Romero, former Speaker Feliciano ‘Sonny’ Belmonte Jr., chef Jessie Sincioco, Lea Salonga, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat, Henann Group of Resorts’ Dr. Henry Chusuey, Alliance Global chairman Dr. Andrew Tan, Sta. Elena Construction’s Alice Eduardo, Richprime president/CEO Myrna Yao, Okada Manila president/ co-vice chairman Takashi Oya, Gary Valenciano and National Artist for Visual Arts Benedicto ‘BenCab’ Cabrera.
Roaring, soaring at 20
THIS WEEK ON PEOPLEASIA - Babe Romualdez (The Philippine Star) - March 1, 2020 - 12:00am

PeopleAsia magazine continued to roar and soar to greater heights when it celebrated its 20th anniversary with its grandest event to date the “People of the Year” 2020 Awards Night and Musicale, held at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila in Parañaque City. For two decades now, the magazine has trained the spotlight on extraordinary individuals on its glossy pages.

This year’s “People of the Year” awardees are Sen. Sonny Angara, Belo Medical Group’s Dr. Vicki Belo, actress Kathryn Bernardo, Henann Group of Resorts’ Henry Chusuey, fashion designer Michael Cinco, Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp.’s Alice Eduardo, Okada Manila president Takashi Oya, AirAsia’s Sheila Romero, musical icon Lea Salonga, Alliance Global’s Andrew Tan, chef Jessie Sincioco, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat, “Mr. Pure Energy” Gary Valenciano  and Richprime’s Myrna Yao.

The night’s top award, the Max V. Soliven Lifetime Achievement Award, named after PeopleAsia’s founding publisher, was given to the late Betty Go-Belmonte, the founding chairman of The Philippine STAR and its charity arm Operation Damayan. Betty was honored for her work as a journalist, as a pillar of the free press and for her advocacy programs that continue to help multitudes to this day.

Betty’s husband, former House speaker Feliciano “Sonny” Belmonte Jr. and son, The Philippine STAR president and CEO Miguel Belmonte received the award. We presented them the award together with Max Soliven’s wife Preciosa and daughter Sara Soliven de Guzman.

The “People’s Choice Award” recipient was Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who, throughout the night, indulged guests to a string of selfies. Isko also received the “Volvo Ironmark Award” from the luxury car brand’s president and CEO lawyer Albert Arcilla and marketing head Chris Yu.

National Artist for Visual Arts Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera was also present to receive the “Special Award for Arts and Culture.”

Music and memories filled the well-attended event, emceed by Bianca Valerio, with world-class performances by the Marcy David Orchestra, Jon Joven, Yanah Laurel, and 2013 “People of the Year” awardee Kuh Ledesma, who led the special in memoriam number that honored former colleagues and awardees, who have since passed on.

Staying true to his moniker, Gary Valenciano delivered an electrifying performance with his dance group Manoeuvres that got the well-heeled crowd on their feet and dance to Gary’s hits and a medley of classic favorites.

Oman Air country manager Salah Sakhi Al Balushi and PeopleAsia managing editor Jose Paolo dela Cruz presented an Oman Air round-trip ticket to any European destination to raffle winner Aiza Garcia of Singapore Airlines.

Directed by Miguel Miñana of ThemeWorks Events and styled by Dave Sandoval, PeopleAsia’s Soaring ‘20s: “People of the Year” 2020 Awards Night was brought to you by Okada Manila, Volvo, Sta. Elena Construction, Megaworld, Pilipinas Shell, PLDT-Smart, Smarthouse Corp., Eastwest Banking Corp., Oman Air, The SM Store, Belo Medical Group, Ultherapy and Merz Philippines, San Miguel Corp., Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., I AM Worldwide, The Dalmore Single Malt Whiskey, One Earth Organics, Philippine Wine Merchants, Corona and Stolichnaya, and The Philippine STAR.

I thank the staff of PeopleAsia led by its editor-in-chief and general manager Joanne Rae Ramirez and managing editor Jose Paolo dela Cruz for their efforts to make the magazine soar at 20.

 

PEOPLEASIA MAGAZINE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with