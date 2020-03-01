Roaring, soaring at 20

PeopleAsia magazine continued to roar and soar to greater heights when it celebrated its 20th anniversary with its grandest event to date the “People of the Year” 2020 Awards Night and Musicale, held at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila in Parañaque City. For two decades now, the magazine has trained the spotlight on extraordinary individuals on its glossy pages.

This year’s “People of the Year” awardees are Sen. Sonny Angara, Belo Medical Group’s Dr. Vicki Belo, actress Kathryn Bernardo, Henann Group of Resorts’ Henry Chusuey, fashion designer Michael Cinco, Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp.’s Alice Eduardo, Okada Manila president Takashi Oya, AirAsia’s Sheila Romero, musical icon Lea Salonga, Alliance Global’s Andrew Tan, chef Jessie Sincioco, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat, “Mr. Pure Energy” Gary Valenciano and Richprime’s Myrna Yao.

The night’s top award, the Max V. Soliven Lifetime Achievement Award, named after PeopleAsia’s founding publisher, was given to the late Betty Go-Belmonte, the founding chairman of The Philippine STAR and its charity arm Operation Damayan. Betty was honored for her work as a journalist, as a pillar of the free press and for her advocacy programs that continue to help multitudes to this day.

Betty’s husband, former House speaker Feliciano “Sonny” Belmonte Jr. and son, The Philippine STAR president and CEO Miguel Belmonte received the award. We presented them the award together with Max Soliven’s wife Preciosa and daughter Sara Soliven de Guzman.

The “People’s Choice Award” recipient was Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who, throughout the night, indulged guests to a string of selfies. Isko also received the “Volvo Ironmark Award” from the luxury car brand’s president and CEO lawyer Albert Arcilla and marketing head Chris Yu.

National Artist for Visual Arts Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera was also present to receive the “Special Award for Arts and Culture.”

Music and memories filled the well-attended event, emceed by Bianca Valerio, with world-class performances by the Marcy David Orchestra, Jon Joven, Yanah Laurel, and 2013 “People of the Year” awardee Kuh Ledesma, who led the special in memoriam number that honored former colleagues and awardees, who have since passed on.

Staying true to his moniker, Gary Valenciano delivered an electrifying performance with his dance group Manoeuvres that got the well-heeled crowd on their feet and dance to Gary’s hits and a medley of classic favorites.

Oman Air country manager Salah Sakhi Al Balushi and PeopleAsia managing editor Jose Paolo dela Cruz presented an Oman Air round-trip ticket to any European destination to raffle winner Aiza Garcia of Singapore Airlines.

Directed by Miguel Miñana of ThemeWorks Events and styled by Dave Sandoval, PeopleAsia’s Soaring ‘20s: “People of the Year” 2020 Awards Night was brought to you by Okada Manila, Volvo, Sta. Elena Construction, Megaworld, Pilipinas Shell, PLDT-Smart, Smarthouse Corp., Eastwest Banking Corp., Oman Air, The SM Store, Belo Medical Group, Ultherapy and Merz Philippines, San Miguel Corp., Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., I AM Worldwide, The Dalmore Single Malt Whiskey, One Earth Organics, Philippine Wine Merchants, Corona and Stolichnaya, and The Philippine STAR.

I thank the staff of PeopleAsia led by its editor-in-chief and general manager Joanne Rae Ramirez and managing editor Jose Paolo dela Cruz for their efforts to make the magazine soar at 20.