Halloween events and more to end October, welcome November

Halloween and Zara Larsson are just two of things to expect in the Philippines this weekend.

MANILA, Philippines — October finally comes to a close, but not without leaving a few frights on it way out the door.

Filipinos around the country will be preparing their costumes for Halloween this Saturday, and the next couple of days pay their respects to their dearly departed.

Halloween events will be ringing around the Philippines, plus some other fun activities on the side.

Tricks and treats

Just in time for Intramuros allowing the use of cameras again, the night walks of "Echoes in the Shadows" take place on October 30 and 31 for people to experience Old Manila during the spookiest time of year.

On Halloween proper within the walled city, the "Intramumu" street party will turn Magallenes Drive into a massive night of music, costumes and scary fun.

One can expect similar parties at The Palace, Spirits Library, Uma Nota, Nokal, 12 Monkeys, McKinley Whisky Park and Manila Yacht Club

Visitors will get 50% off admission to Museo Pambata in Manila this October 30 if they dress up as a character from Philippine folklore, as part of the museum's "Mumuseo" initiative to celebrate local myths and legends.

The cinema club of Sari Sari Bar in Makati is hosting "Twi-night" on the same day, where fans can enjoy the films about Edward Cullen, Bella Swan and Jacob Black.

McDonald's will have a two-part "Aura Maxxing Grand Halloween Party" at Makati's The Space at One Ayala as the fast food chain gets into the spooky spirit.

Around Araneta City is a series of Halloween events like the "Eternal Guardians" costume contest and course, trick-or-treating, though the Parolan continues to welcome customers at the Expo Centro Parking.

Who said Halloween ends when the clock strikes midnight? The "Run For Your Life" zombie marathon will take place in Intramuros in the early hours of November 1 where "the undead" chase racers to the finish line.

Outside of the scares, Janine Berdin leads the special guest line-up at Pixel Loot Fair creator marketplace this October 31 in Mandaluyong's Podium Hall, offering opportunities to meet creators and score limited edition merchandise.

Shows continue

Pop star Zara Larsson takes her "Midnight Sun" tour to the Araneta Coliseum on October 30, returning to the Philippines in nearly a decade, while Korean actor Hwang In-youp hosts a fan meeting in the nearby New Frontier Theater on the same day.

Local rock band Autoletic marks the 10th anniversary of its debut album "Papunta Pabalik" with a show in Mandaluyong's 123 Block Mandala Park on October 31, celebrating the release that introduced hits like "Languyin" and "Laro."

Also doing a Halloween gig this year is Rob Deniel at the Viva Cafe in Quezon City, as well as Thai artist Charlotte Austin at Taguig's Maybank Performing Arts Theater.

"Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" and Repertory Philippines' "Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper" continue their runs at The Space at Solaire and REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City, respectively.

Gary Valenciano closes his "Back at the Museum" series at the Music Museum in Greenhills on October 30 and 31 while "Bongga Ka, 'Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical" end its run at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

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