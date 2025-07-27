Coloring lives with the sunshine place at the Podium

Amidst the heavy rains, there was a ray of sunshine at the Podium’s Atrium with the launch of the “Coloring Lives” exhibit, which celebrated amazing student artworks, creative pieces, and warm relationships.

A project of the Sunshine Place under the Felicidad T. Sy Foundation, it was the eighth edition of “Coloring Lives,” and the first to be held outside the senior hub. Like the past exhibits, it was for the benefit of a chosen institution. This year, proceeds will go to the Josefheim Elderly Care Community run by the Josefheim Foundation.

Located in Pililla, Rizal, the Josefheim Elderly Care Community is a home for abandoned elderly. A non-profit organization, it aims to provide love and care for the abandoned, forgotten and marginalized members of the elderly community, addressing their special physical, emotional and spiritual needs. With that, it hopes to provide them with purpose, joy, comfort and peace in the twilight of their lives.

The exhibit’s view from the top

“Coloring Lives” was a treasure trove of artistic finds featuring 14 ikebana installations mentored by Marc Tomas, and 35 porcelain paintings with Mee Lee Casey as instructor. There were four watercolor paintings, 18 works from the kids and beginners art class, and 37 pieces from the Intermediate acrylic painting class, which had Jen Consumido, Loida Balubayan and Fidel Sarmiento as instructors, respectively.

While Tess Colayco is not an instructor, she leads the decoupage hobby group. Students with their friends and families, as well as mallgoers, were seen enjoying the exhibit, which is ongoing until July 27.

Sunshine Place is located at 56 Jupiter Street, Barangay Bel Air, Makati, Metro Manila.