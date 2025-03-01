A resplendent evening for Ruby Jane

A night of elegance and heartfelt celebration unfolded as the ever-gracious Ruby Jane Chua marked another milestone with an intimate birthday dinner.

Friends from near and far gathered, including distinguished guests from Gasse, France, who flew in especially for the occasion. The evening was made even more memorable with the presence of the celebrant’s friends from the ballet world who are based in Hong Kong and established Elevate Pilates, a Pilates studio at the heart of HK.

Allen, Tiffany, Sofia, and Armand Copok

The night’s enchanting performances featured the stunning vocals of opera singer Camille Molina as well as Ruby Jane’s beloved sister Tiffany Copok and May Neri, whose dedication showed as they rehearsed until an hour before the gathering started.

The legendary Robert Seña capped off the evening with a rousing number, making it a truly spectacular celebration fit for a charming and graceful woman.

Zonta Clubs unite for a noteworthy cause

Inspirational speaker incumbent Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto, Public Relations vice chair for Area 5 Jennifer Tipton Angeles, and Susan Lim

In a stirring celebration of advocacy and empowerment, the Zonta Club of Muntinlupa and Environs Club, together with Zonta International District 17 Area 5 and Zonta Club of Las Piñas Club No. 1519, held a meaningful event at Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila.

The program began with a moving doxology and rendition of the Philippine National Anthem by the Saint Michael’s College of Laguna Dance Troupe, evoking a profound sense of patriotism.

Lulu Almeda Sese, Laguna 1st District Rep. Ann Matibag, Kate De Jesus, Marides Almendras, Harvard Uy, and Roselle Corpuz

Public relations vice chair for Area 5 Jennifer Tipton Angeles introduced the inspirational speaker, incumbent Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto, who underscored the need to eliminate violence against women and children.

Meanwhile, guest speaker and former Senator Leila de Lima delivered a message about hope — to not lose faith in the system — as well as the courage to fight for what is right.

* * *

