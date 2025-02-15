AÂ meaningfulÂ uplift for homegrown ballet talents

A meaningful uplift for homegrown ballet talents

Sonya Garcia of Sonya’s Garden gives a resplendent bouquet of flowers to her dear friend Ballet Philippines (BP) president and CEO Kathleen Liechtenstein, accompanied by her husband Lior Liechtenstein.

Ballet Philippines (BP), under the able leadership of chairman of the board Tonyboy Cojuangco, together with president and CEO Kathleen Liechtenstein, launched its Support a Dancer program during the gala performance of Peter Pan at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City.

The magical evening brought together luminaries, patrons, and art lovers, with BP trustee Lulette Moran Monbiot passionately encouraging support for the said initiative which funds essential dancer needs, from ballet shoes to advanced training.

The event also commemorated the organization’s legacy with a heartfelt tribute to co-founder Eddie Elejar who recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Office of Cultural Diplomacy Assistant Secretary Celia Anna Feria, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo and wife Pamela

With captivating performances and a toast to the community, the night showcased the enduring power of dance to inspire and uplift.

Ping Valencia, Greek Ambassador Ioannis Pediotis and wife Aliki Pappa, Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov and wife Irina Pavlova

A night of radiance and recognition

Celebrating excellence in aesthetic medicine, DMark Beauty Corporation, under the dynamic leadership of CEO beautypreneur Nikki Tang, held the Teoxane Awards Night at the Grand Ballroom of Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Hosted by the ever-charming Tessa Prieto, the event honored over 30 trailblazing practitioners and clinics, including the first-ever recipients of the Teoxane x DMark Beauty Champion Award.

Dr. Sangkeerth Reddy, Teoxane x DMark Beauty Champion awardee Dr. Sella Adasa, DMark Beauty Corporation CEO Nikki Tang, event host Tessa Prieto, Oroderm’s Dr. Neil Oropeza, Teoxane Excellence awardee Dr. Arnel Quiambao

Adding to the evening’s brilliance were the captivating performances by David Young and an insightful presentation by Dr. Sangkeerth Reddy from Singapore, unveiling the science behind Teoxane’s Glowing Lift.

Connie Haw, Marissa Fenton, John Gaddi, Roselle Rebano, Mariana Ostwani

A bright and memorable soiree

The Lovely Ladies, led by Marissa Fenton and Roselle Rebano, hosted a dazzling party for their last quarter birthday celebrators at the stunning penthouse of the Del Rosario Law Centre in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The festive gathering had the spotlight on Juliet Cantor, Jet Capina, Tiffany Cuña, John Gaddi, Romina Gervacio, Connie Haw, Virgie Lane, Joy Melendres, Glecy Mojares, Marilyn Ong, Mariana Ostwani, Roselle Rebano, Anna Sia, Angie Sison, and Nympha Valencia, with Anna Sia and Marilyn Ong co-hosting and sharing the festivities’ success despite their absence.

Highlight of the evening was director Raymond Villanueva’s lively presence, with guests strutting their stuff on an impromptu catwalk, adding glamour and flair to this unforgettable occasion.

* * *

You may email me at [email protected]. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.