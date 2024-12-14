A Jewelmer Crown for the Universe

Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, the first Dane to win the Miss Universe title, wears the first Filipino-made Miss Universe crown, the Lumière de l’Infini, crafted by the international high jewelry maison Jewelmer.

Making history as the first Filipino-crafted Miss Universe crown, the Lumière de l’Infini by Jewelmer dazzled at its unveiling in Mexico City for this year’s competition.

A dorned with the rare golden South Sea pearls, the Philippines’ national gem, this breathtaking creation is a testament to the artistry and brilliance of Filipino craftsmanship. Crafted with 377 meticulous steps – from Jewelmer’s dedicated pearl farmers to the Filipino master craftsmen – the crown is a striking emblem of the magic that transpires when man works in harmony with nature. Truly, a shining moment of pride for the Philippines.

DermAsia Corporation managing director Charles Mandy, Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS) Laser Subspecialty Group co-chair Dr. Assumpta Serrano, DermAsia Corporation CEO Nikki Tang, and PDS Laser Subspecialty Group chair Dr. Rhesa May Martinez

DermAsia strengthens partnership with PDS

DermAsia Corporation, under the leadership of its CEO beautypreneur Nikki Tang, took center stage at the 2024 Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS) Laser Workshop held at the elegant Makati Diamond Residences in Makati City.

Showcasing cutting-edge technologies like the Cutera Enlighten SR, Asclepion Dermablate, and Asclepion Picostar, Nikki reaffirmed the company’s commitment to revolutionizing aesthetic dermatology.

The event, attended by top dermatologists and practitioners, highlighted innovation as well as the vital role of education in elevating industry standards.

Celebrants Marissa Fenton, Fanny Blanco, Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma, Malou Martinez, and Shirley Sobremonte

Of lovely fashion and grand buffet

It was a dazzling gathering of fierce fashion and fine dining at Chef Alain Bistrot and

Brassiere in BGC, Taguig City, co-owned by the renowned Chef Alain Rayé and Joel and Carla Del Prado, where the Lovely Ladies Group turned heads in stylish animal prints for a grand celebration.

The chic fete was organized by gracious hosts and fabulous August and September celebrants Fanny Blanco, Marissa Fenton, Maila Garcia, Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma, Jacqueline Michelle Lim, Malou Martinez, Shirley Sobremonte, Manolyne Taylor, Chuchi Villar, and Dr. Mildred Vitangcol.

With a sumptuous buffet and a lively atmosphere, it was an unforgettable evening filled with warmth, laughter, and style.

