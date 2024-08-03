Glamour and brilliance at the 2024 Johnny awards

What a splendid evening it was at the 2024 Johnny Awards held at the opulent Grand Ballroom of topnotch, five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Distinguished guests arrived in their most stunning attire, adding a touch of elegance to this meaningful gathering.

The Johnny Awards, founded to celebrate and honor luminaries in their respective fields, is always extra-special, as it coincides with your columnist’s birthday, adding a sprinkle of sentimentality to the festivities.

Models (front) Ciara Martinez, Stellawen Co, and Czarina Martinez with (back) Weison and Cade Martinez, William Go and Wein Martinez

At the helm of the program was the beautiful and talented comedienne Giselle Sanchez, who has been one of the longtime friends of yours truly.

Awardees (from left) Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Cory Navarro, Shy Tan, Bulacan 4th District representative Linabelle Villarica, Harold Co, Dr. Liza Quirolgico, and Myrna Yao

Aside from the awarding ceremonies, the evening’s highlight was a spectacular fashion show that featured the children and grandchildren of some of my close friends, who all looked fabulous and dapper in their Bond-themed outfits.

Awardees (from left) Dr. Nona Ricafort, Roberto Alvarez, Jr., Tita Trillo, Baby De Jesus, and Wilson Tieng

Guests raved about the four-course menu prepared by the chefs and were so delighted by the pacing of the program along with the dinner that while the program ended early, they stayed on to enjoy the conversations.

Awardees (from left) Charo Santos-Concio, Noel Gonzales, Maria Rosa “Bing” Carrion, David Ackerman, Shirley Sobremonte, and Dr. Mildred Vitangcol

As the night drew to a close, yours truly could not help but feel grateful for the remarkable individuals who have graced my life with their presence and love, from the cherished friends and family who have stood by me through thick and thin to the dedicated colleagues and event organizers who ensured this gala was a resounding success. My heart is full.

Models Maru Go and daughters Wyan and Winona

Sincere thanks to 2024 Johnny Awards chairperson Marissa Fenton, co-chairperson Roselle Rebano, and director Raymond Villanueva, as well as the hardworking team of Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corporation president Hans Hauri for their impeccable planning and execution, making the second Johnny Awards an event to remember.