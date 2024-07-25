When fanatics raise their chopsticks for their fave Japanese resto

At the opening of Marugame Udon’s 50th store at Bridgetowne, QC: (from left) Virgilio Lim, president, Suyen Corp.; Atty. Thomas de Castro, action officer for District 3, Quezon City; Akasaka Hidenori, First Secretary and Agriculture attaché; Ben Chan, chairman and CEO, Suyen Corp.; Takashi Sugiyama, executive VP and COO, Toridoll Holdings Inc.; Robina Gokongwei-Pe, president, chief executive officer and director, Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc; Faraday Go, executive vice president, Robinsons Land; Bryan Lim, vice president for business development, Suyen Corp.; host Maria Gigante

When there’s smoke, there’s oodles of udon swimming in flavorful, fragrant broth.

That’s what diners look forward to with every visit to Marugame Udon. In this self-service udon joint, the thick and chewy noodles are always served fresh — hot or cold.

Here, ordering your fave noodle dish is pretty straightforward: Get in line, grab a tray, order your udon, and grab some side dishes before paying. I’d always go for Karaage or Spam Omusubi while waiting for my hot bowl.

Udon is traditionally served with a mild and savory broth made from soy sauce, mirin and dashi, a Japanese soup stock. This broth enhances the natural flavor of the udon noodles without overpowering them.

Aside from its meticulously crafted udon bowls, Filipino diners can’t get enough of Marugame Udon’s freshly fried crispy tempura, delightful sides like omusubi, alongside a diverse array of flavorful rice bowls.

Ben Chan receives a token of appreciation from Takashi Sugiyama of Toridoll Holdings Inc.

The (open) kitchen has nothing to hide

Marugame Udon’s open kitchen concept allows diners to witness the meticulous preparation of their meals, enhancing the dining experience with transparency and authenticity.

Well, that explains why Marugame Udon, celebrated for its authentic, Sanuki-style udon noodles and Japanese dishes, has swiftly expanded its footprint across Metro Manila since it first opened in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, in 2017.

Mons Romulo with Michelle Arceo, Ben Chan, Miguel Pastor.

50 going steady

Udon fanatics raised their chopsticks recently to celebrate Marugame Udon’s 50th store opening at the newly opened Opus Mall, Robinsons Land Corporation’s (RLC) latest luxury mall in Bridgetowne, Quezon City.

The six-level luxury shopping center is the latest addition to RLC Residences’ new integrated development, which houses offices and residential condominiums in one sprawling estate.

Suyen Corporation chairman and CEO Ben Chan was joined by Toridoll Holdings Inc. executive vice president and COO Takashi Sugiyama in welcoming guests. Toridoll Holdings is a Japanese firm that counts Marugame among its lineup of restaurants.

Spotted were Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. president, chief executive officer and director Robina Gokongwei-Pe, Robinsons Land executive vice president Faraday Go, Rep. Roman Romulo and wife Shalani and sister Mons Romulo, Bench endorsers Sofia Pablo, Allen Ansay, Teejay Marquez, beauty queens Michelle Arceo, Cassandra Chan, Tracy Maureen Perez, Hannah Arnold and some KOLs enjoying their Marugame faves. The event was hosted by Maria Gigante.Over the past seven years, Marugame Udon has upheld its commitment to quality and tradition, enriching the Filipino culinary landscape with its culinary offerings, savory dashi, and flavorful sauces.