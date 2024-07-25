Japanese Embassy celebrates 70th Japan self-defense forces day

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and Madame Akiko welcome The Japan Air Self-Defense Force Central Band for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).

On July 4, Ambassador Endo Kazuya hosted a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) at the ambassador’s residence. Distinguished guests from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps attended the celebration.

General Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of staff of the AFP, graced the occasion as the guest of honor and speaker, while National Security Adviser Eduardo Manahan Año delivered a congratulatory toast acknowledging the longstanding service of the JSDF.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Kazuya looked back on the central role of the JSDF over their 70 years of service, particularly in enhancing regional stability, participating in peacekeeping operations, and providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Ambassador Kazuya toasts with guests of honor: Chief of staff of the AFP General Romeo Brawner Jr. and National Security Adviser Eduardo Manahan Año.

Emphasizing the Philippines’ significant role in regional security, the ambassador reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). He highlighted the expanding security cooperation between Japan and the Philippines across various sectors, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, defense equipment and technology transfers, and joint exercises with like-minded partners.

Guests visit booths of defense-related Japanese companies showcasing equipment models and informational brochures.

Ambassador Kazuya further expressed his anticipation for yet another security cooperation milestone with the 2+2 meeting that was held on July 8.

During the event, defense-related Japanese companies showcased their equipment models and distributed informational brochures.