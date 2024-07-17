‘Smelling like a snack’ is in

Sweet as candy: Kayali founder Mona Kattan with Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar 42. Other scents in the line include Yum Pistachio Gelato 33, Eden Sparkling Lychee 39, Lovefest Burning Cherry 48 and Eden Juicy Apple 01.

Gourmand fragrances that make you smell like a snack are in. On TikTok, the scents that go most viral are those that smell like food or drink: ice cream, milk, coffee, and various desserts. Why? Gourmands are great gateways into the world of fragrance because their aromas are familiar, comforting, and delicious. The wearer will smell edible, which isn’t a bad thing when you’re trying to make an impression on your first date.

A brand that makes some of the best gourmands recently landed in Manila at SM Supermalls’ Look at Me stores. Kayali Perfume is a Dubai-based house founded by Mona Kattan, the scent-maven sister of Huda Kattan, who founded powerhouse cosmetics brand Huda Beauty.

Mona started Kayali in 2018 as the fragrance arm of Huda Beauty, but her brand took on a life of its own with its bestselling hit, Vanilla 28 (the number after the name refers to how many times the formula was tweaked until it reached perfection). Worn on its own, Vanilla 28 not only makes you smell like a snack, you can layer it with any other scent to add a sweet, gourmand touch.

And that’s a core principle behind Kayali: layering. The perfumes are versatile enough that you can mix and match them to create your own signature scent.

Other hits from the house include Yum Pistachio Gelato 33, Eden Sparkling Lychee 39, and my current fave, Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar 42, an irresistibly sweet confection of bubble gum, vanilla cream, white caramel, candied pear, sweet violet and of course, rock sugar. It not only satisfies my sweet cravings calorie-free, but creates an alluring scent bubble. Once you smell like a snack, you never go back.

***

Kayali fragrances are available at Look At Me stores in SM Supermalls.

Two royal scents are reborn

After the success of their K and Q eaux de parfum, Dolce & Gabbana has created two flankers that intensify the appeal of the original royal duo, K and Q Eaux de Parfum Intense.

While the original K EDT and EDP had notes of Sicilian lemon, fig and Virginian cedarwood, K EDP Intense has been made even stronger and sexier, combining a seductive leathery, woody accord with notes of spicy saffron and fruity fig.

For women, the original Q EDP was bright and zesty, with fruity-floral notes anchored by a strong, woody base. It opens sparkling with Sicilian lemon, red orange and jasmine petals unfurling to reveal sweet and sour cherry and a base of cedarwood, crystal musk and soft musk.

Q EDP Intense is deeper and even more captivating and warm with its essence of dark cherry, heart of powdery heliotrope, and base of sensual amber.

Made for contemporary kings and queens, this intense pair deepens the vibrancy of the OG royal duo with a warmer, more lingering sensuality.

***

K and Q Eau de Parfum Intense are available in 50mls and 100mls at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.

A sensual, sparkling Elixir

As sparkling as champagne, and as feminine as its pink glitter bottle, Carolina Herrera 212 VIP Rosé Elixir is a sensual, more intense interpretation of 212 VIP Rosé. The Elixir brings fresh intensity and added sparkle to the iconic scent, showcasing a floral and spicy base with notes as effervescent as a glass of rosé. Bubbly top notes of champagne rosé and pink pepper give way to a pretty bouquet of roses and peach tree flower at the mid, while base notes of Queenwood and musk make this a sparkling and delicious elixir suitable for day or night.

***

Available in 30mls and 80mls at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.

Scents that inspire escape to fragrant gardens

Les Fleurs de Lanvin is a collection that inspires escape to fragrant gardens. Water Lily is a romantic bouquet, a fruity-aquatic-floral fragrance with a calming effect. Blue Orchid is an audacious bouquet, a citrus-woody-floral fragrance with a soft and comforting effect and a juicy apple accord. Sunny Magnolia is a bright, musky fruity-floral with an energizing and radiant effect, while Sweet Jasmine is a green floral fragrance with a refreshing and captivating effect, infused with green tea, magnolia and orange blossom to exude elegance. A signature feature of Lanvin fragrances is musk, completing the sweet fragrances and promising a delicate scent trail.

***

Les Fleurs de Lanvin is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.

Empowering young women through beauty

Cle de Peau Beauté ambassadors: (from left) Actor and model Diana Silvers, actor Dakota Fanning and actor Ella Balinska

I’ve always believed that the key to solving poverty is education — most especially the education of women, who manage our households — so this cause totally resonates with me.

Clé de Peau Beauté also believes that the key to a better world lies in unlocking the potential and innate intelligence of girls, so they’ve partnered with UNICEF to educate and empower young women across the globe. Through this partnership, Clé de Peau Beauté has pledged US$8.7 million to UNICEF, aiming to reach 5.7 million girls! You and I can be part of it, too. For every purchase of The Serum from now until December 31, 2024, Clé de Peau will donate US$3 to UNICEF to support the education and empowerment of girls.

I’ve long been a fan of Clé de Peau Beauté’s The Serum because it’s the first key to unlocking the skin’s beauty. Its potent blend of red, yellow and green kelp optimizes the absorption of skincare, enhancing the skin’s ability to repair and defend itself, and activating its regenerative powers. I see it in the way my skin gets glowier day by day.

***

The Serum Is available at Clé de Peau Beauté stores in Greenbelt 5, Rustan’s Makati, SM Aura Premier and SM Mall of Asia.

Budget brow and lash experts

Sculpt and laminate your brows to the next level with EB Pro Brow Soap (P185). Get intense hold without actual brow lamination. Comes with a spoolie and razor to make your brow-grooming experience feel professional.

I recommend the EB Eyelash Lift Curler, which has a built-in comb that separates and locks in the curl. Transform lashes from small to XL with EB Pro XL Lashes Lengthening Mascara. Get that lash-extensions look with its waterproof formula and comb wand without breaking the bank (P295). Make those lashes even longer with EB All Day Fiber Mascara, formulated with lengthening fibers to give you natural-looking, longer lashes.

Ever Bilena Plus Serum Tinted Lip Oils are the lip treatment of your dreams, packed with skin-caring ingredients that keep lips healthy, plump and hydrated while leaving a fresh and natural stain. Colors are clear Glass Slippers, pink Burnt Caramel, Rock N’ Red and dark-rose Toast of New York.

***

Available at Shopee PH.

Nature’s Ultimate Hydration Hero

Tropicana products are enriched with coconut oil, which they believe is Mother Nature’s best beauty ingredient. Not only does the oil deeply hydrate and strengthen skin, Tropicana also uplifts Filipino coconut farmers by donating a portion of their profits to Lokal Lab, an NGO dedicated to empowering farmers through sustainable initiatives.

Tropicana’s signature Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil is an all-around staple that deeply moisturizes face, hair and body. Natural Coconut Soap Bar hydrates, deeply moisturizes and nourishes skin, while its Fruity variant gently brightens and exfoliates with papaya and pineapple extracts. After bathing, their Coconut Skin Lotion feels ultra-nourishing, locking in moisture without a sticky feeling. Suitable for sensitive skin, Tropicana’s Coco & Aloe Gel is free of nasties, fast-absorbing and boasts the finest coconut water and 200X pure dried aloe-vera extract to moisturize and soothe skin from sunburn and other discomforts.

***

Tropicana Virgin Coconut Oil products are available at Watsons. Follow @tropicanaphils on Instagram and TikTok.

Matte Madness

Matte max: Careline’s Matte Edge Lip Bullet collection

Careline goes mad for mattes with its 12-piece Matte Edge Lip Bullet collection — a dozen statement-color matte lipsticks to turn heads and bring out your editorial makeup side. Highly pigmented for maximum impact, these lippies give full-coverage color without drying your lips — a very welcome development. Colors include barn-red Ace, bright-pink Dauntless, coral-pink Real Persona, old-rose Fearless, sienna Maverick, chestnut Game Changer, cerise-pink You Do, You, grape Iconic, deep burgundy Main Character, crimson Unapologetic, burgundy Extra, and strawberry Misfit.

***

Currently on sale at 50% off at Shopee Mall.

Stop makeup meltdown

Weather-proof your makeup with Spotlight’s Primer Duo. Prism Glow is an illuminating primer that dispels dull-looking, tired skin with glycerin and a UV filter. I like its texture, which manages to fill in fine lines while feeling lightweight and velvety, and imparting dewy radiance.

No Pores is a blurring primer that minimizes the look of pores and smooths imperfections with actives like peony and snow lotus extract. This gives you a flawless, photo-ready finish no matter how intense your day gets.

***

Available at SM Beauty.

Skincare for your lashes

Has all that curling and perming damaged your lashes? J-beauty brand Heroine Make KissMe’s Eyelash Serum EX is formulated to strengthen, nourish and moisturize your fringes, and it’s safe for lash extensions, perms and even eyebrows. The oil-free formula contains 14 treatment ingredients to promote healthier, softer lashes with reduced fallout, while 13 skin-moisturizing ingredients hydrate the eye area. Most important, Eyelash Serum EX is prostaglandin-free to avoid potential side effects like irritation, redness, and changes in eyelid skin color.

***

Available at The SM Store, Watsons, Look, Rustan’s The Beauty Source, Beauty Bar, Landmark, Mitsukoshi Beauty, and online stores.

Skin-Plumping and Pore-Minimizing

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost line of Niacinamide serum and Hyaluronic Acid water gel are perfect for our tropical weather with their light textures, plus they’re free of fragrance, phthalates and dyes. The serum has 10% Niacinamide and Neoglucosamine to plump and even skin tone. I love how it visibly minimizes the look of pores almost instantly.

I use it in conjunction with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid water gel, which is refreshing and supercharged with Natural Moisturizing Factor complex of HA to retain water, amino acids to strengthen the skin barrier, and electrolytes to boost ingredient absorption. The result? Visibly plump, more supple and glowing skin.

***

Available at Watsons, Shopee and Lazada.

Hello, Glow

Back in stock are Hello Glow Suncare Sticks, a hydrating, on-the-go sunscreen stick that provides SPF 60+ PA++ UVA and UVB protection. Enriched with skin-nurturing ingredients, it helps improve fine lines, wrinkles, brighten skin, boost moisture and restore the skin barrier.

Restore your underarm confidence with Quelch, serum deodorant creams with active ingredients to address your underarm concerns (P295). Whitening Quelch has kojic acid and glutathione to lighten dark underarms and smooth skin; Rejuvenating Quelch has niacinamide and tranexamic acid to fade dark discolorations and rejuvenate skin.

***

Available at Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, and stores nationwide. Follow them on FB and TikTok @hellowglowofficial and IG @helloglowresults.