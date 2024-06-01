Mandy Moore pregnant with Baby No. 3

Mandy Moore attended the series finale episode of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Mandy Moore is expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, their first daughter after two boys.

Mandy made the announcement by posting on social media a photo of her sons Gus and Ozzie each wearing white shirts that read "Big" and "Middle" while holding hands.

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister," Mandy wrote, making a reference to her show "This Is Us."

In a seperate post, Mandy shared pictures of her telling "This Is Us" co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan the happy news.

Among those who congratulated Mandy were Michelle Monaghan, Matthew Koma, Teresa Palmer, Jamie Chung, Jessica Capshaw, Sophia Bush, and two other "This Is Us" stars Chrissy Metz and Melanie Lynskey.

Apart from "This Is Us," Mandy is best known for her roles in "A Walk to Remember," "Tangled," "The Princess Diaries," "Chasing Liberty" and "All I Want."

Mandy was previously married to singer Ryan Adams but split up after five years. She wed Taylor in 2018, with Gus and Ozzie born in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

RELATED: Mandy Moore wants Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo to star in 'A Walk To Remember' reboot