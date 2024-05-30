Fans flock to IU's HEREH pop-up store in Manila

When it opened on May 24, the IU HEREH Pop-up Store in Manila transformed SM Mall of Asia into a bustling hub of excitement and fandom. Located on the 3rd floor of the South Entertainment Mall, the pop-up store attracted throngs of UAENA, IU’s devoted fans, who eagerly lined up to experience this unique event.

The pop-up store’s vibrant and immersive setup was a hit. Its interior was done up in shades of red and pink, and a continuous loop of IU’s greatest hits filled the air, creating an intimate yet festive atmosphere. UAENA couldn’t resist capturing their experiences on social media, posing at the photo walls and enjoying the mini stage inspired by IU’s concert setups.

Happee Sy-Go with the Pulp staff at the IU HEREH Pop-Up Store at SM Mall of Asia.

Instagrammable interior aside, the main draw of the pop-up store was, of course, the merchandise. As soon as the store opened, UAENA eagerly examined the diverse range of items available, from HEREH products to exclusive tour memorabilia, with prices ranging from P150 to P3,950. Fans could choose from light sticks, photocard sets, shirts, caps, reusable bags, and stickers. The black and beige ball caps sold out by the third day of the pop-up store.

Fans appreciated that the merchandise was prominently displayed, allowing them to see and touch the products before purchasing, enhancing their overall shopping experience. The quality of the merchandise, endorsed by IU’s high standards, ensured fans were satisfied. Once content with their selections, fans headed to the counters, where staff assisted with purchases.

UAENAs lineup for IU’s HEREH Pop-Up Store at SM Mall of Asia.

One of the most in-demand items was IU’s official light stick. Known for being “insanely difficult to find,” local UAENA quickly snapped up the light sticks available at the pop-up store. The I-KE Ver. 3 light stick is highly praised for its advanced, multi-color LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing fans to control the colors and patterns via a smartphone app. This feature enables synchronization with other light sticks, creating a coordinated concert atmosphere. The light stick’s longer battery life, powered by three AAA batteries, ensures it lasts throughout entire concerts without frequent changes. Pulp Live World staff even set up a booth where fans could test their light sticks before leaving, ensuring they’d work well during the concert.

Step into IU’s world at the HEREH Pop-Up Store, SM Mall of Asia.

Initially planned for an earlier date, the opening of the IU HEREH Pop-Up Store was rescheduled to better manage the overwhelming demand. The pop-up store was organized by Pulp Spaces+, part of the Pulp Group, which also manages Pulp Live World, the concert promoter for IU’s highly anticipated concert at the Philippine Arena on June 1. This concert marks IU’s return to the Philippines after nearly five years, following her “Love, Poem” tour in December 2019.

When the IU HEREH Pop-Up Store in Manila opened, it created happy memories for all who attended. One fan tweeted, “Thx @PULPSpaces! Staff are way too accommodating. Bubulungan ka nila ng ‘Deserve mo ’yan.’”

The successful run of the pop-up store has set the stage for the much-anticipated 2024 IU HEREH World Tour Concert in Manila, promising another unforgettable experience for UAENA. Stay tuned for more exciting events from Pulp Spaces+ and follow their social media for the latest updates.

The pop-up store will be open until today, May 30. But if, for some reason, you can’t make it to the SM Mall of Asia before it closes, don’t worry. Merchandise will be available at the concert venue on June 1, including a Manila-exclusive shirt. See you at the Philippine Arena, UAENA! — Julian Mauricio