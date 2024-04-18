A charity dinner for Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital at Britany Hotel

Marketing and PR maven Michelle Garcia-Arce recently hosted a birthday charity dinner at Origine Restaurant, Brittany Hotel BGC, for the benefit of Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, considered the Philippines’ most important maternity healthcare facility.

Organized by Storytellers Management Inc., the dinner featured a sumptuous menu of Spanish cuisine, curated by Origine Restaurant’s chef Alexandra Cacho. Guests were treated to a spread of pintxos, paella, and an array of culinary delights, concluding with desserts from Arce Dairy Ice Cream.

Serving the greater Manila area, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital sees an average of 150 births per day, one of the highest rates in the country. With limited resources and overcapacity, four to five mothers and babies share two single beds pushed together.

During the charity dinner, 13,500 pieces of diapers were raised, which were turned over to the hospital on March 8.

Author Grace Glory Go and Frannie Jacinto.

“We are immensely thankful to Mitch and all the donors for their generous contribution,” said Dr. Antoinette Pacapac, chair for external affairs committee at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital. “This donation will make a significant difference in the lives of the infants and families we serve at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital.”

orna Ochoa Bayani, nurse-supervisor at Fabella, Mitch Arce, and Pinky Fabro.

“Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital has a special place in my heart as a mother of two incredible children,” said Mitch, president of Storytellers Management Inc. and Salmo Trading and Distribution Corporation. “I salute everyone at the hospital who are working tirelessly to help mothers and their families.”