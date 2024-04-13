Samantha Bernardo marries non-showbiz boyfriend in Cebu beach wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen and television host Samantha Bernardo is now married to her non-showbiz partner Scott Moore.

The couple held a beach wedding in Cebu last April 12, a year after announcing their engagement.

Bernardo's beaded Yeye Pantaleon halter bridal gown featured a deep back and an oversized bow, while her groom walked the aisle in a beige suit.

Among those who attended the wedding were Bernardo's fellow pageant veterans like Gazini Ganados, MJ Lastimosa, Nicole Cordoves, Samantha Panlilio, Samantha Ashley Lo, Eva Patalinjug-Lim, Roberta Tamondong and Muriel Orais-Sy.

Actress Ara Mina, "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" winner Anji Salvacion, actor Eian Rances, and volleyball players Alyssa Valdez and Michele Gumabao, who is also a beauty queen, were also present.

A former gymnast, Bernardo competed at Miss World Philippines 2013 and was a back-to-back 2nd runner-up in Binibining Pilipinas 2018 and 2019. She was promoted to 1st runner-up in the 2019 edition after Lo resigned as Miss Grand Philippines.

Bernardo was going to compete at Binibining Pilipinas 2020, which was postponed due to pandemic. The organization selected her to compete at Miss Grand International 2020 where she finished as the 1st runner-up.

Outside of pageantry, Bernardo finished third on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10," which featured Salvacion, Valdez and Rances.

