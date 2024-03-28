Amigas group celebrate March Birthdays

The Amigas group had a small get-together at Blackbird at the Nielson Tower this month for their March birthday celebrants. Among them was the author, Lanie Fung.

The food was KKB and depended on whatever was your choice. I didn’t bring my wallet because I got used to going to parties without it, not realizing that this was going to be KKB! Luckily my longtime former schoolmate and friend Helen Lee paid my bill for me.

I’m not much of a group person, but Agile Zamora talked me into it. So, it’s the only group I’m in and I hope it stays that way. Everyone in the group were very nice and I got to meet a number of new friends. We had two long tables of girls only!

Mags Cue, Arlene Chan, Carolyn Tan.