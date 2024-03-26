Empowering women in STEM: Why is there a gender gap and what can be done?

MANILA, Philippines — The persistent gender gap in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) necessitates investigating why such exists.

Data from the UN Scientific Education and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) show that less than 30% of the world’s researchers are women and only 30% of female students select STEM-related fields in higher education.

Globally, female students’ enrolment is particularly low in Information and Communications Technology (3%), natural science, mathematics and statistics (5%), and engineering, manufacturing and construction (8%).

While girls initially outperform boys in mathematics and science in primary and secondary institutions across ASEAN countries, a gender gap starts to appear in tertiary STEM education, with only 19.3% of women obtaining STEM degrees compared to 39.8% of men.

The 2022 UN progress report on “SDG 5: Gender Equality” reveals that only 20% of jobs in STEM are held by women globally.

Research and studies have shown that several factors may be at play: gender stereotypes, male-dominated cultures, a lack of role models for girls, lack of support from parents and teachers, sexism in STEM departments and workplaces, biased research, historical underrepresentation of women in STEM, systemic discrimination, and cultural barriers, among others.

Women's role in shaping inclusive futures

Empowering women and girls and achieving gender equality are essential for building inclusive, open and prosperous societies.

The international community recognizes that gender equality contributes significantly to poverty reduction and inclusive growth. It is, therefore, a matter of basic social justice.

Increasing the presence of women in STEM through education, training and employment not only enhances scientific and financial outcomes but also promotes diversity in the workforce—fostering a broader range of perspectives and ideas that can give organizations a competitive advantage.

But because of the aforementioned reasons for the existing gender gap, there is an ongoing need for societal change, advocacy efforts and new ways of addressing the issue.

Advancing equality through education

Recognizing the urgency of these issues, the UK, through the ASEAN-UK Supporting the Advancement of Girls’ Education Programme (ASEAN-UK SAGE), seeks to address gender disparities in STEM by providing more access to STEM education for women and girls in ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste.

On the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the UK Government in collaboration with the ASEAN secretariat, proudly launched the ASEAN-UK SAGE Women in STEM Scholarships.

This initiative aims to address gender disparities in STEM education and employment within ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste.

The ASEAN-UK SAGE is the UK’s flagship education program in Southeast Asia, supporting girls and marginalized communities to access education and improve foundational learning.

It is implemented by the British Council, SEAMEO Secretariat, Australian Council for Educational Research and EdTech Hub—with the first two as Programme co-leads.

The British Council and the UK government are actively backing women in STEM initiatives, leading the charge with global scholarship programs in collaboration with UK universities. With a successful four-year track record, the British Council is now at the forefront of the ASEAN UK-SAGE Women in STEM scholarship program, demonstrating effective implementation and dedication to fostering gender diversity such fields.

These STEM scholarships will contribute to addressing underrepresentation of women in STEM by supporting access to UK education for women. It will support inspirational advocates in the STEM sector and promote role models for women in STEM with viable, recognizable careers.

The scholarship covers full tuition fees, living stipend, travel costs, Visa and health coverage fees, and the refund of an IELTS English language test, if needed.

Apply today for the Women in STEM Scholarships

The application window for both the ASEAN-UK SAGE Women in STEM Scholarships and the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM remains open until mid-April 2024 (specific deadlines vary by university).

The ASEAN-UK SAGE scholarships are applicable for studies at the University of Warwick and Imperial College London. Meanwhile, successful applicants from the Philippines for the British Council Scholarships have the opportunity to pursue their studies at the University of Bath.

Both opportunities are open for women and people who identify as women from ten ASEAN Member States, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam as well as Timor-Leste.

For more information on the scholarships, visit: https://www.britishcouncil.ph/study-uk/women-in-STEM.

