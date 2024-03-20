Allana Montelibano's double celebration

Even while Allana Montelibano was enjoying her London trip, good friend Yiouri Augousti was planning a surprise party complete with an opera singer and flamenco dancer for his cherished friend. With more than 30 friends invited, not one spilled the beans as the date neared — as our dear, departed friend Maurice Arcache would say, “Everyone’s lips were sealed” with the birthday gal having no inkling of what was to transpire.

Jerianne Ejercito, Jed Fernandez, Midy Cua

During the festive dinner, Yiouri Augousti shared how their friendship started. “About 15 years ago I met Allana with her two young daughters, Bianca and Karla Montelibano Ramos and Joey Zubiri in the Visayas. The friendship then ‘traveled’ to Paris whenever Allana and Vicky Zubiri were in our home — we would eat, drink, sing, dance and tell stories till late into the night. COVID never managed to interrupt our friendship.” Since the Augoustis have recently made Manila their part-time home, Yiouri added, “Our friendship has blossomed further with the strong additions of our daughter Kifu and son-in-law Patrick. We treasure true friendship that is not governed by time zones and separation, but by kindness and love.”

Antonio Ressano, Kifu Augousti, Richie Santos with Trickie Lopa, artist StarCity White

Two evenings later, popular Allana was again feted by Noel Oñate with a separate group of friends. Taking time from jetlag and with more birthday celebrations lined up, she has gone back to work with her real estate and restaurant business and the addition of her newest baby, Project Vino Reserve in Proscenium (Rockwell), which will open in July.

Since her parents separated at a young age, Allana remembers the deep love and affection bestowed on her by both her grandmother Mita Lopez Montelibano and great grandmother, Mariquit Javellana Lopez, growing up in the Lopez house surrounded by a much older generation (her great grandfather was Vice President Fernando Lopez). She learned that caring for Mother Nature and giving back was important.

Connie Aquino, Steve Ticzon

Enthused about her latest vision, Allana said, “I look forward to creating projects that can actually make a change for the good and not just for profit since I am deeply passionate about climate change. I believe in the good this can bring — seeing the success and socioeconomic impact of reforestation in many more parts of our country in cooperation with international companies whose mandate is to reforest and conserve the planet. This project can bring good to our country.”