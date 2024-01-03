Holiday memories for keeps

In a blink of an eye, 2023 is just about over as we culminate with the Three Kings or the Epiphany on Jan. 6.

The dizzy social season was highlighted with elegant balls with women dressed to the nines, fashion shows, luxury product launches, weddings and reunions. Others choosier about their happenings just handpicked where they seemed to be comfortable or whom they wanted to socialize with in smaller, more intimate settings.

An unusual number of visiting balikbayans have arrived. Many opted not to travel for the past several years until they felt safe enough to brave long flights and mingle in crowded airport terminals safely. Travel is definitely back with a vengeance, just by looking at the numerous family and classmate reunions that are bigger and more boisterous.

Charity and Christmas go hand in hand

Meeting Fr. Gaudencio Carandang this holiday season, we found out that his St. John Bosco parish looks after the spiritual and charitable needs of 18,000 low-income families in the densely populated area of Tondo — providing not only basic religious services and spiritual foundation, but also offering medical and health counseling, feeding programs for malnourished children and scholarships for college students since a third of the families live below the poverty threshold.

It is a never-ending battle for the cordial Salesian priest, who has set up livelihood programs to provide skills training — candle-making, craft-making using recycled materials, sewing classes, massage and nail care services.

For those who would like to donate or assist Fr. Carandang, he can be reached at 8254-5680, SMS 0932-5313559 or check out St. John Bosco-Tondo on Facebook.