Love, laugh and live with Yiouri Augousti and Kaye Tinga

Yiouri Augousti is definitely one person who knows how to love, laugh, and live. And to lust for the good things in life — like art, which rules his world. At a joint birthday party with good friend Kaye Tinga, Yiouri treated friends to a unique welcome as ballet dancers glided and pirouetted — leading to a huge art installation where more performers sinuously meshed with life-sized Patrick Coard sculptures that were strategically placed on various paths leading to the party’s venue at the Balmori Suites in Rockwell.

It was in 1989 that the brand R&Y Augousti was created in London by Yiouri and his wife, Ria Macasaet Augousti, after graduating from the Architectural Association School of Architecture. In the early 1990s, their atelier moved to France, where it still is located, with the main gallery on Rue du Bac, the fashionable 7th arrondissement of Paris. A second gallery in New York was recently expanded due to the brand’s popularity and by mid-January 2024, a new store in Los Angeles will be opening to cater to their celebrity clients.

A combined artwork of life-sized sculptures with enigmatic ballet dancers

“I expanded the family business eight years ago to include two additional brands: Kifu Paris (my daughter) and Patrick Coard Paris (Kifu Augousti’s life partner). It is truly a business that is “all in the family” and sells very well internationally to a long list of clients, including renowned interior designers and architects,” Yiouri enthused. Their most successful piece of furniture is the Sylvie chair, which has been sold in Sotheby's and Christie's international auctions.

Mindful of giving back, Yiouri added: “Artistically I would like to mentor and brand young Philippine designers for them to have a greater impact on the world stage. It’s no different than what we did with our own brands using the beautiful materials locally available here.”

Conceived over a fun lunch in Kaye’s home many months ago, the celebration was conceptualized when they learned that their birthdays were within a day of each other.

Celebrant Kaye Tinga with husband Freddie and children Kody, Kylie and Kerry

“It was serendipity,” Kaye shared. “Right then and there, we decided to have a joint celebration. We’ve always been fans of R&Y Augousti and we were thrilled when we got to meet the couple. Eventually we talked about doing something for my home and accessories store W/17 with Patrick Coard; it was love at first sight when I saw his line.”

As the party progressed that evening, disco music filled the air with guests gamely taking over the venue with suave dance moves.