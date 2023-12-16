Threads of compassion weave at the Manila Hotel

(Front) Asian Hospital Charities Inc. (AHCI) executive director Maine Gatbonton, “Asian Cares: Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao” event chairperson and project head Dr. Joy Ejercito, and AHCI president Dr. Ma. Rosario Sevilla with (back) AHCI vice president Dr. Marc Lamberto Reyes, Asian Hospital and Medical Center (AHMC) Department of Surgery chairman Dr. Rouel Mateo Azores and vice chairman Dr. Carlos Ejercito

Asian Hospital Charities Inc. (AHCI), serving as the official corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Asian Hospital and Medical Center (AHMC) under the leadership of president Dr. Ma. Rosario Sevilla and executive director Maine Gatbonton, took center stage at The Manila Hotel as they orchestrated a dazzling benefit fashion show entitled “Asian Cares: Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.”

The meaningful affair, spearheaded by the hardworking event chairperson and project head Dr. Joy Ejercito together with the organizing committee members and directed by the visionary Raymond VIllanueva, showcased Filipino ingenuity and creativity through the use of indigenous textiles, as seen on the stunning and intricately made creations of featured designers Ronaldo Arnaldo, Frankie De Leon, and Petra Lim.

“Asian Cares: Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao” featured designers Petra Lim, Frankie De Leon, and Ronaldo Arnaldo

Showing support for the noteworthy gathering were AHMC president and CEO Dr. Beaver Tamesis alongside prominent names from the medical and social circles. Also highlighted in the said occasion was the innovative strides of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) in further developing and promoting native fabrics and textiles. With exhibits and art displays, including works by the Toledo Neo Artist Group, the affair honored as well notable personalities such as Dr. Jorge Garcia and lawyer Arthur Tugade, embodying the spirit of community service and positive change.

The 18-karat gold Noël Pendant with one South Sea pearl

A sparkling symphony of elegance and empathy

In this season of reflection on gratitude, Jewelmer unveils the Noël Pendant, a radiant embodiment of holiday enchantment. Bedecked with a lustrous South Sea pearl, this exquisite creation adds grace to the festive celebrations and carries a profound purpose. The international luxury brand will donate a portion of its proceeds until Dec. 31 to the Child Protection Network Foundation, a non-government organization that has been committed to safeguarding children in the Philippines and throughout Asia since 2002.

A glittering token of beauty and benevolence, the Noël Pendant transforms the holidays into a precious tapestry of joy and meaningful giving.

Celebrants Amelia Ting, Connie Haw, Marissa Fenton, and Shirley Sobremonte

On lovely and lasting friendships

In a dazzling celebration of camaraderie, your columnist, together with my dearest friends from the JL & Co. group, gathered for a special and unforgettable birthday soiree for the radiant trio of Connie Haw, DMark Beauty Corporation CEO Nikki Tang, and Joy Melendres.

Held at Canton Road restaurant in Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, the intimate gathering was full of laughter, happiness, and the sweet symphony of reunions as the group basked in the delight of shared moments. Heartfelt gratitude resonated throughout the birthday dinner treat, as we extended warm wishes for another year of blessedness to the inseparable trio of Connie, Nikki, and Joy.

