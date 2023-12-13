Anton San Diego, Lingling King and Patty Chilip celebrate life with love and gratitude

Anton San Diego, Lingling King and Patty Chilip celebrated their joint birthdays last Saturday — a celebration of their second lives, as they have done during the past years whenever possible. They were among six survivors of a helicopter crash during a storm in 2015 in Batangas. Lingling’s husband, businessman Archie King, perished along with the pilot. The other survivors were Patty’s husband, businessman Chris Chilip, and retail business couple Ricco Ocampo and Tina Maristela Ocampo.

The celebrants have been close friends for many years and celebrating their birthdays jointly now seemed like a great idea after the world was at a standstill during the pandemic years.

This weekend, all stops were pulled as the trio made sure they would resume the festivities with friends and family at Manila House with a delicious spread that included a luxurious caviar bar by Nomad Caviar, a delicious roast turkey with all the trimmings, oysters atop caviar pasta and other goodies that kept us going for seconds.

Sen. Grace Poe, Carol Garcia

Anton shared: “We want to celebrate life and love because every moment is precious, especially if spent with loved ones. We started having our joint parties in 2018, and since then, many things have happened. I want to thank Ling and Patty for their friendship and our destined path with Chris, Ricco and Tina. Much love to all of them. My birthday wish is for the country — that the coming year will be a year of more faith, hope and breakthroughs!”

Patty agreed: “Wishing everyone happiness and blessings this Christmas. Let’s be grateful to God for every day we have.”

A special program was presented with Ryan Gallagher of The Voice fame and a fun, musical portion with male impersonators who brought the house down with a couple of male guests joining them onstage that segued to dancing music that made us jump, sway and boogie.

As I asked each of the celebrants what their hope or wish was for, not one of them wanted anything for themselves. All wanted to give thanks, as Lingling enthused: “A joint birthday celebration with two dear friends is exceptionally beautiful. Last time we did this was in 2019 because COVID happened and so many things have transpired since then. I now celebrate with more gratefulness and appreciation. I am very happy that I’m able to commemorate this occasion once again with family and with good and new friends. I hope that there will be another celebration next year. After all, we can only hope.”

What a great way to celebrate life. We certainly look forward to joining them once again in 2024.