Holiday makeup inspired by ‘The Little Mermaid’

Every year Cle de Peau Beauté releases its holiday collection in limited-edition packaging, and this year’s “Toward the Horizon” collection was inspired by magical world of The Little Mermaid. “It tells an uplifting tale of an underwater heroine directing her destiny towards a radiant picture, and was created by American painter Katie Rodgers,” notes Cle de Peau brand manager Francesca Sy Sarte.

Cle de Peau’s nighttime moisturizer La Crème is in a sparkling jar, and it’s the Japanese brand’s masterpiece since it contains the most concentrated ingredients of their patented, skin-empowering illuminator. “It targets your skin’s potential for self-regeneration, profound vitality and radiance, and one jar takes about three days to make, with over 100 steps and about 60 ingredients,” Sarte says.

The holiday collection also includes an Eye Color Quad, with beautiful designs printed on the eyeshadows; Correcting Cream Veil SPF 25 PA++, a global bestseller; and Face Luminizing Enhancer, a mosaic highlighter in which you swirl beautiful pastels together for an otherworldly glow.

Toward the Horizon is available at the Cle de Peau boutique in Greenbelt 5 and https://shop.cledepeau-beaute.com.ph/ .

Makeup multitaskers: Teviant Deity Dust

Get that goddess glow

I love local makeup brand Teviant because many of the products are multitasking and made of high-quality ingredients formulated in Italy. Case in point, Deity Dust, a face palette containing three shades of powder that you can use as eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, bronzer, and contour. Enriched with skincare ingredients like vitamin E and peony-root extract, Deity Dust enhances your glow from within as well as without. Plus, it comes in five variants with names like First Date, Love Letter and French Kiss, and you can throw the compact in your bag for instant touch-ups.

Teviant also recently released an excellent brow collection consisting of Eyebrow Duo Powders, Brow Mate Pro Finish Definer Pencils, and Precision Eyebrow Tints. Whichever format you prefer (I use the brow powder to fill in, then define more precisely with the slant-tipped Brow Mate), these are so easy to use and come with built-in spoolies to blend and perfect your look.

Kudos to founder Albert Kurniawan, an Indonesian makeup artist who chose to settle in the Philippines. His years of experience as a celebrity makeup artist has made him an expert on what women want and the best way to beautify them.

Teviant is available at https://teviantbeauty.com/.

Think pink: The Barbie x Lush Collection.

Color Your Bathtime Barbie Pink

Two icons meet in the Barbie x Lush collection, limited-edition bath and body products that celebrate girly fun and the color pink. There’s a Barbie Pink shampoo that boosts shine with fresh strawberry and lemon juices, Barbie Dream Sugar Scrub with swirls of real sugar and a lemon-lime scent, and Barbie Jelly, a jelly mask with calming calamine, rose, and deep-cleansing kaolin clay. Of course, there’s a Barbie bath bomb that melts to create sparkling pink waters and reveal a heart made of Fair Trade organic cocoa and shea butter to soften skin, plus soaps shaped like Barbie’s handbag, heel and boombox for the ultimate party in your bath.

Available at Lush stores nationwide.

Instant Illuminator

When I’m feeling drab and need a bit of a glow, I add a few drops of Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops to my serum, face cream, sunscreen or foundation. This instant illuminator is fortified with 5% niacinamide and antioxidant Diglucosyl gallic acid to brighten and defend from free radicals while imparting a sheer, golden glow.

Drunk Elephant is available at Look at Me stores in SM Malls and online.

The longest-lasting Liquid Eyeliner

K-Palette’s cult classic 1 Day Tattoo Liquid Eyeliners just keep getting better and better. The latest iteration is Renewal, which has Hybrid Tattoo Film, a highly durable and flexible film that conforms to your facial movements so it doesn’t flake or smudge off. A built-in Stir Bar allows for an even mix of pigmentation within the pen, while the micro-fine 0.1-mm brush blends hairs of different firmness and softness so lining your eyes becomes a snap. Renewal comes in four shades: Marron Brown, Bitter Brown, Brownish Orange and Mellow Black.

Available at Watsons, Mitsukoshi, Rustan’s, Beauty Bar, The Landmark, The SM Store, Look, Chimes, and online at Shopbeautyboxcorp.com, Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, Edamama and Metromart.

Don’t let it snow… From your scalp

Afraid of sprinkling a different kind of snow during holiday parties? Kerastase has released Symbiose, a trio of effective, clinically tested anti-dandruff solutions. Purifying Anti-Dandruff Cellular Shampoo has a caring formula that removes dandruff and flakes while preventing oil buildup, purifying the scalp while hydrating hair so that it’s supple and not weighed down. The accompanying Detangling Soothing Cellular Conditioner is a lightweight formula that instantly hydrates to soothe discomfort and preserve the scalp barrier, replenishing the hair fiber with essential moisture for healthier-looking hair. Lastly, Intensive Anti-Dandruff Cellular Night Serum acts for eight hours at night during the scalp’s most regenerative period to help eliminate dandruff at the source for up to seven weeks.

Available at www.kerastase.com.ph .

Anti-acne plus brightening

J-beauty brand BCL offers anti-acne plus brightening solutions in kawaii packaging that will appeal to youngsters. Wash Cleansing C is a 3-in-1 face wash that brightens with vitamin C, removes makeup and exfoliates to unclog pores. Body Peel Soap C foams up dense and creamy to address blackheads, sebum, keratin plugs, dullness and uneven skin tone on the back, arms and butt. BCL also makes the popular Saborino sheet masks, the latest of which are the Morning Facial Sheet Mask VC, which is a face wash, lotion, milk, essence and mask in one, delivering benefits in just 60 seconds, while the Medical Facial Sheet Mask Brightening is a 10-minute treatment with 2% Tranexamic acid that helps to moisturize and fade discolorations and acne scars.

BCL is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source, Watsons, Mitsukoshi, Beauty Bar, The SM Store, Look, and online at Shopbeautyboxcorp.com, Shopee and Lazada.