TernoCon winners join Katutubo x BENCH/ pop-up

Katutubo PH’s family is growing with over 350 local brands as its partners. Together, they elevate the standards of local Philippine fashion and the arts — from home decor and accessories to something more special and everything in between.

Glady Rose Pantua, bronze medalist, Ramon Valera Award 2023

In an effort to show its appreciation to its patrons for another year of overwhelming support, the Katutubo PH family and BENCH/ hold the “Katutubo x BENCH/” pop-up year-end event which is ongoing Dec. 3 at the BENCH/Tower, 30th St. Corner Rizal Drive, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Toping Zamora, finalist, Ternocon 2020

The event features the creations of TernoCon winners Toping Zamora, sole Mindanao-based Ternocon 2020 finalist; Yssa Inumerable, Gold Awardee Pacita Longos Award Ternocon 2023; Gavin Ruffy, TernoCon finalist 2020; and Glady Rose Pantua, bronze medalist, Ramon Valera Award 2023 .

TernoCon is the annual terno-making convention and contest hosted by BENCH/ and the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Also check out the creations of designers Randy Ortiz, JC Buendia, and Puey Quiñones.

Yssa Inumerable, gold medalist, Pacita Longos Award 2023

The Katutubo x BENCH/ pop-up is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entrance is free.

For inquiries, call or SMS Marie at 0917-8887879, visit its official IG @katutubopopupmarket or check out www.shop-katutuboph.com.