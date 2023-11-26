Pasay hotel lights up first-ever Christmas tree

MANILA, Philippines — With the Philippines holding the longest holiday celebration in the world, the new Kabayan Hotel went ahead and lit its Christmas tree over a month before the Misa de Gallo novena begins in mid-December.

"We started the year on a high note. The new Kabayan Hotel is the newest chapter in our hospitality business. This tree lighting ceremony is a first for us. We were not sure if we'll be able to finish this building because of the pandemic. Fortunately, construction was completed last January.

"We end the year in thanksgiving. This is the first time in our history for a tree lighting. Since the start, we've been providing our guests with Filipino hospitality. It's our 22nd year in the business and counting," said Celine Baliking, chief executive officer of Legend Corp.

The Paskong Kabayan has four holiday stay options. There's the Pad HoliDeal for single occupancy, the Holiday Stay with a 15% markdown for superior rooms, the Suite Delight with a 25% off from Mabuhay rooms, and the Paskong Kabayan party package for corporate bookings.

"Kabayan Hotel has remained a prominent landmark that is truly Pasay. The hotel, like the city of Pasay, is the humble home and background of significant moments in one's life. It's the best environment to celebrate in as the Yuletide cheer collectively lightens up our hearts," said Pasay City's first lady mayor, Imelda Calixto Rubiano.

Kabayan Hotel started operations in 1994 when it simultaneously opened three motel branches around Metro Manila. It closed the Pasay motel in 1998 and reopened as a hotel in 2001 under the Abraham Holdings Inc.

The new Kabayan Hotel is conveniently located along EDSA close to the Pasay Rotonda and the MRT/LRT Taft Station. It moved a few meters down the road from the old building it used to occupy.

