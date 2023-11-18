^

The Catholic Women’s Club and its cinematic triumph

November 18, 2023 | 12:00am
Catholic Women’s Club (CWC) vice president Terry Tambunting and president Mimi Valerio with rancia Camacho Conrado and CWC adviser Dr. Nona Ricafort

In a dazzling celebration of heritage and cinematic excellence, the Catholic Women’s Club (CWC) emerged victorious at the prestigious Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards 2023 for the former’s captivating video entitled CWC 102 Year History in Motion.

The Manila Hotel in Ermita, Manila, served as the glamorous backdrop for the momentous occasion. CWC president Mimi Valerio, hailed as the driving force behind the project, not only orchestrated a visual masterpiece but also clinched the coveted FAMAS statuette as the project proponent and producer.

CWC co-chair Ningning de Ocampo with Baby Hidalgo

Standing alongside her in this remarkable win were CWC vice president Terry Tambunting as chairperson, Ningning de Ocampo as co-chair, and Dr. Nona Ricafort as adviser. The CWC’s cinematic journey through time is a testament to its unwavering commitment to preserving and sharing a century of history in motion.

(Seated) Organizer Celine Bautista with fellow celebrators, Senator Cynthia Villar and (standing) Marivel Carandang, Dr. Liza Quirolgico, Shy Buenconsejo, and Annabelle Adriano

Of friendship and crimson elegance

In a vibrant setup of camaraderie, the Peking Garden restaurant in Greenbelt 5, Makati City, played host to a joint gathering of birthday celebrators, all dressed in crimson, including Senator Cynthia Villar. Organized with finesse by one of the celebrators, the affable Celine Bautista, the event unfolded with a delightful feast and a touch of charitable spirit, as the generous Prof. Nelia Cruz Sarcol orchestrated a thrilling raffle to punctuate the activities. Amid the crimson hues and lively conversations, the gathering served as a testament to the synergy within the community.

Your columnist (middle) with beautiful celebrators (from left) Shelly Lazaro and Michelle Lim

A splendid fete for Michelle and shelly

In an enchanting convergence of good food, elegance and friendship, the fabulous Michelle Lim and radiant Shelly Lazaro celebrated their joint birthdays at Chef Jessie Rockwell Club restaurant in Makati City.

The evening unfolded in a symphony of flavors as the venue served as a perfect backdrop for an intimate dinner. Amid the delectable cuisine and exuberant laughter, the lovely celebrators basked in the warmth of camaraderie, creating memories that will undoubtedly stay like the lingering notes of a perfect meal.

